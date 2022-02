Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, telling PEOPLE in a new cover story that she feels “so lucky and happy and proud to be with him.”. The 52-year-old star said, “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.” Bennifer 2.0’s first rodeo was back in 2002, and after they called their engagement off in 2004, they reconnected once again nearly 20 years later. Lopez said they “had a little bit of fear” getting back together, knowing what media frenzy would await them. “Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled.”

