I am the kind of person who says some version of, "Have you seen [my phone, the remote, my hairbrush, etc]?" a truly annoying number of times a day. I also have generalized anxiety disorder. And as it turns out, these two things are probably related—because anxiety impairs memory. "If anxiety is affecting your daily functioning and causing a major problem in your work and personal life, your memory may begin to be impaired," says Alison Seponara, LPC, author of the upcoming book The Anxiety Healer's Guide. "You may frequently lose things, not remember where you parked your car, repeat a conversation, or forget what food you need to buy." (Yep, sounds familiar.)

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO