Politics

Hogan on potential WH bid: 'Certainly going to take a look at it' after term as governor ends

 1 day ago

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan tells CNN's...

Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Larry Hogan
wfmd.com

Governor Hogan Says He’s Changed Maryland For The Better Over His Two Terms In Office

He says the recent state of emergency put in place for COVID-19 will be lifted on Thursday. Annapolis, Md (KM) During the stare of the state address on Wednesday, Governor Larry Hogan talked about how he’s charged Maryland during his two terms in office. “Together, we have changed Maryland for the better by facing our fiscal challenges head on, easing the tax burden and paving the way for historic economic growth and job creation,” he said.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Governor Hogan Asks Maryland BOE to Rescind Mask Mandate

On Thursday Maryland governor Larry Hogan sent a letter to the state board of education asking to rescind its school mask requirement. Hogan cited Maryland's rapidly improving COVID metrics, including a positivity rate that's sitting at just over 5 percent.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces He Will Not Run For U.S. Senate In 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD—At a State House press conference today, Governor Larry Hogan announced that he will not be a candidate for the United States Senate in 2022:. “Lastly today, I want to put to rest a question that some of you have been asking me. I want to let you know that I will not be a candidate for the United States Senate.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
#Cnn#Republicans
maryland.gov

GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN

VIDEO RELEASE: Governor Hogan Touts Port of Baltimore, Partnership Between BMW and Tradepoint Atlantic. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today touted a transformative partnership between BMW and Tradepoint Atlantic that is expected to spur job creation and help the Port of Baltimore continue to successfully respond to the current supply chain crisis facing the nation.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Post

Maryland lawmakers target Gov. Hogan’s self-destructing messages

Several Maryland Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill meant to curtail Gov. Larry Hogan (R)’s use of messages that self-destruct in 24 hours, or at least bring them further to light. They say it was sparked by recent revelations about the governor’s use of the app Wickr to communicate about a range of public issues with top aides and other state employees.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Hogan talks up presidential interest on Sunday morning show

WASHINGTON (AP) — While Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has shut the door on a U.S. Senate run, he’s leaving the door open to a presidential bid in 2024. Hogan, a Republican, talked Sunday about his political future on CNN’s “State of the Union.”. Republicans had hoped...
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Hogan Puts to End Rumors of U.S. Senate Run

During a COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) denounced any validity to speculations of running for a U.S. Senate seat. “I was certainly humbled by that…but as I have repeatedly said, I don’t aspire to be a United States senator, and that fact has not changed,” Hogan said. “I spoke with Sen Van Hollen to let him know he can rest easy and get a good night’s sleep tonight.”
MARYLAND STATE
cbslocal.com

Governor Hogan Aims To Remove Masks In The Classroom

Gov. Larry Hogan wants to drop mandatory face mask mandates inside of public school buildings but ultimately it's not up to him. The Board of Education makes that call and it is keeping those mandates in place.
EDUCATION
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott: 'Governor Hogan and I had a productive meeting'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement about the meeting he had with Gov. Larry Hogan about the fight against crime in the city. Governor Hogan and I had a productive meeting yesterday. We both know just how important it is to get our most violent offenders off the streets. Together, we build on our strong record of coordination and developing enhanced partnerships between State and local law enforcement.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan to deliver eighth State of the State address on Wednesday night

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan will deliver his eighth State of the State address on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The governor will speak to Marylanders from the Old Senate Chamber of the Maryland State House, where, on December 23, 1783, General George Washington resigned his commission to Congress as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army. Shortly after, with the ratification of the … Continue reading "Governor Hogan to deliver eighth State of the State address on Wednesday night" The post Governor Hogan to deliver eighth State of the State address on Wednesday night appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wrde.com

Gov. Hogan Ends State Of Emergency

ANNAPOLIS, Md - Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state of Maryland have dropped below 1,500, as the state continues to report substantial declines in health metrics. Thursday also marks the end of the 30-day state of emergency that the governor declared last month. In his...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces End of Mask Requirement in State Buildings

ANNAPOLIS, MD—With the state’s health metrics continuing to substantially decline, Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the requirement for masks and face coverings to be worn in state buildings will end next week. In addition, the governor has called on the State Board of Education to rescind its school mask policy and encourages parents who […] The post Governor Hogan Announces End of Mask Requirement in State Buildings appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE

