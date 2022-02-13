Hogan on potential WH bid: 'Certainly going to take a look at it' after term as governor ends

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan will deliver his eighth State of the State address on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The governor will speak to Marylanders from the Old Senate Chamber of the Maryland State House, where, on December 23, 1783, General George Washington resigned his commission to Congress as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army. Shortly after, with the ratification of the …
Continue reading "Governor Hogan to deliver eighth State of the State address on Wednesday night"
The post Governor Hogan to deliver eighth State of the State address on Wednesday night appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Comments / 0