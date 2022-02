MIAMI — The future never looks quite as bold as humans envision it to be. Save for touchscreen tech and an electric car monopoly, the promises of the present decade have been largely squandered by a relentless pandemic that rages on more than two years after it began. Still, despite the sea of masked faces singing back at her during the first show of her long-awaited Future Nostalgia tour, an exhilarated Dua Lipa dared to conjure an alternative version of both past and future: one in which a once-in-a-century event never interrupted her inevitable rise to the top of the pop music throne.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO