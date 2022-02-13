ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hogan on potential WH bid: 'Certainly going to take a look at it' after term as governor ends

dequeenbee.com
 1 day ago

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan tells CNN's...

www.dequeenbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Governor Hogan Says He’s Changed Maryland For The Better Over His Two Terms In Office

He says the recent state of emergency put in place for COVID-19 will be lifted on Thursday. Annapolis, Md (KM) During the stare of the state address on Wednesday, Governor Larry Hogan talked about how he’s charged Maryland during his two terms in office. “Together, we have changed Maryland for the better by facing our fiscal challenges head on, easing the tax burden and paving the way for historic economic growth and job creation,” he said.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Larry Hogan
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Calls to End School Mask Policy

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today called on the Maryland State Board of Education to rescind its school mask policy, citing the state’s dramatically improved health metrics, the widespread availability of vaccines for school age children, and the growing consensus among medical professionals, parents, and bipartisan state officials. “A...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wsgw.com

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he will not run for Senate

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday officially put to rest speculation about whether he will be running for the U.S. Senate, saying that he has no interest in the job. “I will not be a candidate for the U.S. Senate,” Hogan said at a press conference. “I don’t aspire to be a United States Senator and that fact has not changed.”
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Republicans
WTOP

Hogan talks up presidential interest on Sunday morning show

WASHINGTON (AP) — While Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has shut the door on a U.S. Senate run, he’s leaving the door open to a presidential bid in 2024. Hogan, a Republican, talked Sunday about his political future on CNN’s “State of the Union.”. Republicans had hoped...
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Hogan Puts to End Rumors of U.S. Senate Run

During a COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) denounced any validity to speculations of running for a U.S. Senate seat. “I was certainly humbled by that…but as I have repeatedly said, I don’t aspire to be a United States senator, and that fact has not changed,” Hogan said. “I spoke with Sen Van Hollen to let him know he can rest easy and get a good night’s sleep tonight.”
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan to deliver eighth State of the State address on Wednesday night

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan will deliver his eighth State of the State address on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The governor will speak to Marylanders from the Old Senate Chamber of the Maryland State House, where, on December 23, 1783, General George Washington resigned his commission to Congress as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army. Shortly after, with the ratification of the … Continue reading "Governor Hogan to deliver eighth State of the State address on Wednesday night" The post Governor Hogan to deliver eighth State of the State address on Wednesday night appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
cbslocal.com

Governor Hogan Aims To Remove Masks In The Classroom

Gov. Larry Hogan wants to drop mandatory face mask mandates inside of public school buildings but ultimately it's not up to him. The Board of Education makes that call and it is keeping those mandates in place.
EDUCATION
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott: 'Governor Hogan and I had a productive meeting'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement about the meeting he had with Gov. Larry Hogan about the fight against crime in the city. Governor Hogan and I had a productive meeting yesterday. We both know just how important it is to get our most violent offenders off the streets. Together, we build on our strong record of coordination and developing enhanced partnerships between State and local law enforcement.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Announces New Booster Action Plan

Promotion Kicks Off with $500,000 Drawing Next Tuesday; 10 Weeks of $50,000 Drawings;. Expanding Call and Text-Based Outreach to Eligible Marylanders. Booster Shots to Be Offered at Many Hospital-Based Testing Sites, Vaccine Equity Task Force Expanding Mission to Offer Booster-Focused Clinics. Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition, Government House and Stadiums to...
MARYLAND STATE
wrde.com

Gov. Hogan Ends State Of Emergency

ANNAPOLIS, Md - Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state of Maryland have dropped below 1,500, as the state continues to report substantial declines in health metrics. Thursday also marks the end of the 30-day state of emergency that the governor declared last month. In his...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Governor Hogan Asks Maryland BOE to Rescind Mask Mandate

SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday Maryland governor Larry Hogan sent a letter to the state board of education asking to rescind its school mask requirement. Hogan cited Maryland's rapidly improving COVID metrics, including a positivity rate that's sitting at just over 5 percent. In the letter he said it is critical that Maryland moves toward normalcy for students and parents. Somerset County Superintendent Dr. John Gaddis says his district will go mask optional if the mask mandate is lifted.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy