Jets' Josh Morrissey: Exacts revenge on Preds

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Morrissey supplied a pair of power-play assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wils

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild, per the Canadiens official website. On its face, this trade means very little as Hammond is no better than a backup goaltender in the NHL, but this does give the organization some depth in goal as they await the possible return of Carey Price. Brandon Baddock was sent to the Wild in this deal.
NHL
abc17news.com

Skinner scores 4 goals, Sabres top skidding Canadiens 5-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored four goals in a game for the first time in his career, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 to snap a three-game winless streak. Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo, his fourth goal of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for NHL-worst Montreal, which lost its third straight since firing coach Dominique Ducharme and naming Martin St. Louis interim coach. The Canadiens’ overall winless streak extended to 10 games, their worst skid since 1926. Skinner’s third goal put the Sabres ahead for good, 4-3, with 11:44 remaining, and his fourth with 1:46 left ended the Canadiens’ chances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Kyle Connor: Takes full advantage against Preds

Connor crafted a goal and an assist on the power play in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators. This was a physical contest that afforded the Jets eight power-play opportunities, and Connor saw a season-high 8:27 of ice time on the man advantage. The point-packing forward has mirrored his totals from last season, having produced 26 goals and 24 assists through 45 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Blake Wheeler: Unloads against Preds

Wheeler deposited two goals and three assists in a 5-2 win over the Predators on Saturday. Wheeler was not to be denied in this one, racking up eight shots on goal along with his five points. The right winger has played in just 31 games, compiling four goals and 22 assists, meaning half of his goals this season came against Juuse Saros in this game.
NHL
ontheforecheck.com

Nashville Predators 2, Winnipeg Jets 5: Lack of discipline costs Preds again

The Nashville Predators returned home to face the Winnipeg Jets tonight in a game that had much higher stakes for the visiting team. In spite of that, the Preds got off to a strong start, putting on some early pressure. Mikael Granlund scored less than four minutes into the game, thanks to a gorgeous assist from Filip Forsberg, and shortly after that Ryan Johansen drew a holding penalty. After Juuse Saros had to come up with a big save, Matt Duchene gave the Preds the early 2-0 lead on that power play.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild acquire Brandon Baddock from Canadiens

The NHL trade deadline is closing in, just over five weeks away — okay, so not that close — but the Minnesota Wild have kept the transaction mill running, making a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday morning. Minnesota has sent depth goaltender Andrew Hammond to Montreal...
NHL
NHL

Preds SuperGrant Allows CISTN to Help Students, Families, Communities

Communities in Schools of Tennessee Honored with SuperGrant for Work with Students Inside and Outside Classroom. Like many people in Nashville, having a strong support system is crucial in their day-to-day lives. The pandemic hasn't helped matters, but fortunately, there are people out there who are willing to help families and students in need.
NASHVILLE, TN
theahl.com

Canadiens, Wild complete trade

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Brandon Baddock. Hammond has made 11 appearances with the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season, going 6-2-3 with a 2.44 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and three shutouts. In 176 career AHL games...
NHL
markerzone.com

MONTREAL TRADES FOR GOALTENDER WITH THE MINNESOTA WILD

Montreal has had a host of problems in winning games this season, and one of the biggest has been in net. With both Carey Price and Jake Allen on the injured list, Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau are, unfortunately, not cutting it. On Saturday, the Canadiens made a trade for some help between the pipes.
NHL
gowatertown.net

Wild get goal, assist from Fiala, Gaudreau, beat Canes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist for the Minnesota Wild in a 3-2 victory over Carolina. Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov scored consecutive goals in the third period to tighten the game. Kirill Kaprizov also scored and Cam Talbot made 37 saves for the Wild. They are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games. Talbot has won four straight starts with a total of five goals allowed. Fiala has 10 goals and eight assists in his last 14 games. Frederik Andersen stopped 24 shots for the Hurricanes. He is still 14-2-1 in his last 17 starts.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Collects win over Habs

Anderson stopped 29 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens. All three Montreal goals came in a wild second period, but Anderson stood tall in the first and third frames. The veteran netminder has two victories in three starts since returning from an upper-body injury at the end of January, and on the season he sports a 2.67 GAA and .916 save percentage.
NHL
zonecoverage.com

Who Should the Wild Want To Face In the Playoffs? Predators or Blues?

“If they’re contenders, so are we,” Kevin Fiala told the media after the Minnesota Wild’s 3-2 victory over the Metro Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night. That might sound cocky, but Fiala is right. This year, the Canes are a consensus Cup contender, and Minnesota thoroughly outplayed them. Per MoneyPuck, Saturday’s game showcased the two teams with the highest Stanley Cup odds, per its model. Minnesota sits at 10.7% (with Carolina just behind at 10.3%) to win it all. Potential Cup Final preview? Perhaps.
NHL
zonecoverage.com

The Wild Should Run Their Power Play Through Joel Eriksson Ek

It took far too long for the Minnesota Wild power play to show up this season. 10K Rinks has begged for personnel changes, the calling up (and installment) of Matt Boldy, and even attempted to diagnose what was wrong. It seemed impossible for a power play loaded with as much talent as the Wild’s not to frequently find the back of the net. There is good news, though. The Wild’s once 28th-ranked power play is slowly, ploddingly creeping its way out of the cellar.
NHL
NHL

Hischier Named NHL's Third Star of the Week | BLOG

Devils captain Nico Hischier has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Week for the week of Feb. 7, 2022. Hischier is currently on a four-game goal-scoring streak, with five goals in four games between Feb. 7-13. He also has one assist over the span, part of his three-point game in St. Louis against the Blues on Feb. 10.
NHL
The Associated Press

Laine scores with :08 left, Blue Jackets edge Canadiens 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins had to admit Patrik Laine’s shot that gave Columbus a late victory over the Montreal Canadiens was impressive. Laine scored a power-play goal with :08 left in regulation as the Blue Jackets posted a 2-1 Saturday, extending the Canadiens’ winless streak to nine games.
NHL

