CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said it was searching for a man who was missing and in need of medication. A spokesman for the department said Rogelio Sahagun Delarosa, 74, left his home on Old Greenbrier Road just before 9 a.m. on Feb. 13 and didn't come back.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO