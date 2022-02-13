ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CapitalG Leads $140 Million Series D in Salt Security

By Editor
svdaily.com
 1 day ago

PALO ALTO – Salt Security, an API security company, has raised $140 million in Series D funding, led by CapitalG, Alphabet’s independent growth fund, with participation from all existing investors. The latest investment brings the valuation of Salt Security to $1.4 billion. Salt Security plans to use...

svdaily.com

svdaily.com

Databook Picks Up $50 Million

PALO ALTO — Databook, a technology platform for sales intelligence, has secured $50 million in Series B funding. The oversubscribed round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners with participation from DFJ Growth and previous investors Threshold, Microsoft’s Venture Fund M12, Salesforce Ventures and Haystack. The funding will be used to accelerate hiring across all areas of the business and support growth into Europe and APAC including new industries such as banking, telecommunications, and consumer goods.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bank of America leads investment round in U.K. payments company Banked Ltd. and launches product

Bank of America Corp. said Monday it's leading an investment round in Banked Ltd. and also teaming up with the company to offer payment services in the U.K. Bank of America said it led a $20 million Series A investment round in Banked Ltd., along with Edenred Capital Partners. Existing Banked Ltd. investors also participated including Acrew, Force Over Mass, Firestartr, OM2, Love Ventures Kuvi Capital and Indeed.com founder Paul Forster. New investors in Banked Ltd. include Sidekick, 9Yards and Huey Lin. The company plans to expand in the U.S. Bank of America announced the launch of its Pay by Bank services through its relationship with Banked Ltd. Bank of America's Pay by Bank feature allows customers of e-commerce companies, initially in the UK, to pay directly from their bank account. "Pay by Bank transactions, which are based on the concept of open banking, take place in real-time and require no credit or debit card details," the bank said. "This makes online checkout simpler, faster and more secure." Faiz Ahmad, head of global transaction services at Bank of America, worked on the funding round for Banked Ltd.
BUSINESS
svdaily.com

Security Robot Firm Knightscope Inks Deal With Allied Universal

MOUNTAIN VIEW. & SANTA ANA — Knightscope, a maker of security robots, has inked a strategic partnership with Allied Universal, a leading global security and facility services company with revenues at approximately $20 billion and more than 800,000 employees worldwide. Knightscope will provide its Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to the company’s U.S.-based customers to help deter crime, enhance situational awareness and improve security professional safety.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Mobile Game Developer Tripledot Studios Raises $116M in Series B Financing

Mobile game developer Tripledot Studios has raised $116M in Series B financing, led by investor 20VC with participation from Access Industries, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Eldridge. The company, based in London and Minsk and co-founded in 2017 by Akin Babayigit, Eyal Chameides, and Lior Shiff — who have worked at companies including King, Facebook and Product Madness — is known for the wood block puzzle game Woodoku, as well as WordHop, Blackjack and Solitaire.More from The Hollywood ReporterZynga's Rollic Closes Deal for Mobile Game Developer NanoTribe'Harry Potter: Magic Awakened' Mobile Game Will Debut In U.S. This YearTwitch Streamer Myth Signs With Gaming...
VIDEO GAMES
thefastmode.com

stc Launches Major Digital Hub with $1B USD Investment

Stc recently announced the launch of its initiative to establish a major digital hub 'MENA Hub' for the Middle East and North Africa with an investment of 1 billion USD. The hub will link three continents, benefiting from the strategic location of the Kingdom, and promoting investment in international communication services and data centers. The hub will include the installation of a number of highly efficient cables to meet the future requirements of cloud services, by investing in an advanced fiber optic network that ensures continuous availability of services.
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

LifeSpeak To Acquire Wellbeats for up to $92.5M

– LifeSpeak Inc. (TSX: LSPK), today announced it will acquire Wellbeats Inc., an on-demand physical well-being platform, for up to $92.5M USD. As the leader in mental health and total wellbeing for employers, this acquisition enables LifeSpeak to meet the rapidly growing demand for a comprehensive, single-vendor solution that addresses both mental and physical health support needs.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Cisco made $20bn takeover bid for Splunk

Networking giant Cisco has reportedly made an offer to buy out the data and software analytics company Splunk. A report in the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter claims Cisco offered a sum of $20 billion, which would be roughly three times bigger than its previous record-breaking deal, $7 billion for Scientific Atlanta, back in 2005.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Hopper, Sabre Renew Partnership

Today in the connected economy, travel software firm Sabre and online travel agency Hopper celebrate Valentine’s Day by renewing their 10-year old tech partnership, while i2c works with the FinTech KARTY to bring digital wallets to Qatar. Also, Michelle Denogean, vice president of Modern Retail at CDK Global, talks...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Singapore-based Reebelo raises $20M to save pre-owned devices from landfills

Investors agree, with Reebelo announcing a $20 million Series A today, led by Cathay Innovation and June Fund. Other participants include FJ Labs, Naver affiliate KREAM, Moore Strategic Ventures, French Partners and Gandel Invest. Returning backers also contributed, like Antler, Maximilian Bittner (co-founder of Lazada and current CEO of Vestiaire Collective, an e-commerce site for curated pre-owned fashion) and Michael Cassau, the founder and CEO of Grover, a tech rental platform.
BUSINESS
Business Monthly

Maryland Smith targets startups with Blockchain Accelerator

Early-stage companies that are building apps leveraging blockchain technology are targeted for the Maryland Smith Blockchain Accelerator, an initiative of the Supply Chain Management Center and the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. Applications to participate in the accelerator are...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
pymnts

Chinese Makeup Warehouse Chain Harmay Raises $200M To Fuel Expansion

Fledgling beauty brand Harmay recently completed a pair of fundraising rounds totaling $200 million in investment capital that the company plans to use to expand into new categories and markets, while also building its digital presence, boosting its brand portfolio and increased collaboration with other brands. General Atlantic led Harmay’s...
BUSINESS
pymnts

OpenSea Rolls out Investment Arm, Grants for NFTs

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea is debuting an investment arm following its raising $300 million at a $13.3 billion valuation last month, the company announced Friday (Feb. 11). The new faction, called OpenSea Ventures, will focus on growing the Web 3 ecosystem with more NFTs, decentralized systems and other uses...
BUSINESS
Hackernoon

Strategic Partnership Between Humans.ai, MorningStar Ventures Set to Make a Splash in Blockchain

Humans.ai is a deep tech start-up dedicated to building a framework for using ethical practices within the world of artificial intelligence. The main objective is to ensure that artificial intelligence is aligned with specific and clearly defined ethical values. It’s meant to blur the lines of real life and artificial intelligence without compromising the things human beings already know and love about the human experience. The Proof-Of-Human Consensus Algorithm relies on users to provide biometric data in order to prove that assets and devices are still under biological supervision.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Amdocs, Samsung Partner for Deployment of a CBRS-based Network

Samsung Electronics America and Amdocs announced the deployment of a Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)-based network across Howard University’s campus in Washington D.C, delivering secure and enhanced broadband connectivity to students, faculty and local residents traveling the university’s campus. As ubiquitous connectivity demands grow among its students, Howard...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

BUSINESS
pymnts.com

MetaCX Launches Metaverse-Based Business Value Network

Software firm MetaCX has launched the Business Value Network, a metaverse-based platform that lets businesses form “persistent digital connections” with other businesses in their ecosystem, according to a Friday (Feb, 11) press release. “Unlike traditional enterprise software that a company buys to automate internally-focused, transactional processes, the Business...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

API protection platform Salt Security raises $140M

Salt Security, an API vulnerability and protection platform used by companies such as Equinix and Telefónica, has raised $140 million in a series D round of funding. The raise comes as the burgeoning API economy continues apace, with companies across the industrial spectrum embracing APIs (application programming interfaces) as part of their digital transformation endeavors.
BUSINESS

