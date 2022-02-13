What Will the 2023 Toyota bZ4X Cost?

Toyota is finally entering the battery-electric segment in full force, and the Japanese auto giant will do that with the 2023 Toyota bZ4X. The Toyota bZ4X is the first Toyota built on the e-TNGA platform, a brand-new EV platform designed by Toyota and Subaru. The 2023 Toyota bZ4X is set to...
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 is one of the most popular vehicles in the world. As a brand, Toyota has a reputation for building reliable, high-quality, luxury-equivalent vehicles at an affordable price. Historically, the RAV4 is no different. This SUV is safe, reliable, and excellent to drive. However, there are a few reasons not to buy the 2022 Toyota RAV4.
Production of the 2022 Toyota Tundra began towards the end of last year, but before we mere mortals could get our hands on one, Toyota showed us just how cool the all-new truck can be when you throw the entire TRD catalog at it. We think it's a really handsome machine, and there's lots more to love, but thus far, pricing for the i-Force Max (hybrid) truck hasn't yet been disclosed. Just as crucially, what is it going to cost to feed its fuel tank?
Kia gave the Sportage a thorough redesign for the 2023 model year, making it a more competitive choice for the compact crossover SUV segment. Toyota also aims to make waves for the segment with the first-ever Corolla Cross. However, when stacking the two models up against each other in this 2023 Kia Sportage vs. 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross comparison, the Sportage dunks on the Corolla Cross with its many advantages.
When it comes to SUVs, the Toyota 4Runner is one of the most popular options on the market. But that doesn’t mean just new, either. Thanks to Toyota’s stellar reliability, the 4Runner tends to last a long time. What are some of the most common problems owners report in that long time?
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is the number three small SUV in 2022, according to Consumer Reports. It’s the plug-in hybrid version of the best-selling SUV in the United States. Is the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime price worth it? This is why the RAV4 Prime is such a great SUV – and what it will cost you fully loaded.
The 2023 Toyota bZ4X is one of Toyota’s latest offerings, and it’s a promising innovation. If you haven’t had a chance to learn more about this Toyota introduction, we’ll take you through the latest details you need to know. You might conclude that it’s worth the wait. Or you could be like the team over at Consumer Reports, who suggests it might be hard to get past a name like the Toyota bZ4X.
It’s been said that the Toyota Tacoma can be had in more than 30 different configurations. While that might be a bit of a stretch, this is a midsize pickup truck that brings several trims and a variety of options to give you the truck you want to drive. This truck can be had in so many different ways that it could fit into nearly every lifestyle to be a truck you love to drive and trust every day. Let’s take a look at a few of the variations you’ll find.
Yes, new trucks are selling for a premium these days, but that’s not why this 2022 Toyota Tundra hybrid sold for $700,000. The MSRP for Toyota’s new Tundra Capstone truck starts at $73,530. But the reason for the big price is that this truck was auctioned off for charity, but there’s more. It is the first Tundra Capstone made with the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain.
Driving enthusiasts don’t bemoan EV performance, but some worry about what the electric future will leave behind. Namely, the sound of a revving engine and the involvement that comes with rowing your own gears. However, several shops have already shown that stick-shift EVs are a viable concept. And based on a recently released patent, it appears that Toyota also has manual transmission EVs on the brain.
If you’re shopping for a new SUV and have stumbled across the 2022 Toyota Sequoia, you might want the SR5 base model. It’s the recommended trim from experts at Car and Driver and many others. You’ll be surprised by how well-equipped the base model Sequoia is, although it is still pricey. Here’s what comes with a base model 2022 Toyota Sequoia SR5.
You can get a 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited for just $6k more than the SR5 trim. This may seem like a good deal–until you take a look at some of the TRD option packages you could purchase instead. At the end of the day, the best way to configure your 2022 Tundra depends on what you’ll be doing with your new truck.
Toyota has been killing it with new models in the past few months, and remains the world's best-selling carmaker by a mile. The all-new Toyota Sequoia is on its way, and the Toyota Tundra Hybrid is also causing quite the ruckus. To create even more hype around its latest creations, Toyota will display an array of its latest vehicles at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show which opens to the public this week, from February 12 to 21 (we'll be there from Wednesday). The carmaker plans to showcase the all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia, the 2022 Tundra Capstone, and the all-electric bZ4X. What's more, Toyota will let fans take some of the models out on track for a test drive, including the 2022 Tundra daily between 10 am and 9.30 pm.
The 2022 Toyota Tundra has excited Tundra fans worldwide. The Tundra has been anything but class-leading in recent years. Japanese automaker Toyota has breathed new life into a pickup truck nameplate that desperately needed it and the Tundra has reached new heights of popularity as a result. The 2022 Toyota...
Toyota was initially late to the battery electric vehicle game with it maintaining a strong stance on hybrid electric products such as the Prius. Although it has launched a strategy that will see the production of 16 BEVs over the next few years, it still maintains its stance on hybridization. This can be seen in its recent decision to commit $90 million in developments to two of its plants in the USA.
It's an unexpectedly great time to be a fan of Japanese sports cars. The Toyota Supra is back, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is as wonderful as ever, you can buy a new Civic Type R at your local Honda store, and the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 twins are not only available, they've just been reinvigorated. And now, as seen in the automaker's star-studded Super Bowl LVI ad, this 2023 Nissan Z should give enthusiasts yet another solid choice in this unexpectedly bustling segment when it goes on sale this spring.
The future of Toyota EVs is going to be very exciting. Besides the developments in performance, range, and efficiency Toyota’s EV future may include something from the past. Based on a recent patent filing by Toyota, a clutch-operated manual transmission may be on the future option list for your next Toyota. So how exactly does a manual transmission work in an EV? Let’s find out.
It isn’t easy to take your eyes away from it. The new 2023 Lexus RZ450e is a stunning and chiseled electric SUV fitting the brand name. This new EV is the first of the Lexus models to arrive, rolling out the proverbial red carpet for more models to follow in the upcoming years. Before the end of the decade, we will see as many as seven new electric Lexus vehicles in the market.
The all-new Toyota Tundra was introduced fairly recently but to the disappointment of some, the large pick-up arrived without a V8 powertrain. That's because it employs the company's TNGA-F platform which only accommodates two V6 engine options. A new report out of Japan, however, hints that a V8 mill could make its way into this chassis further down the line of its lifecycle.
