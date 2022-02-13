What Will the 2023 Toyota bZ4X Cost?

Toyota has been killing it with new models in the past few months, and remains the world's best-selling carmaker by a mile. The all-new Toyota Sequoia is on its way, and the Toyota Tundra Hybrid is also causing quite the ruckus. To create even more hype around its latest creations, Toyota will display an array of its latest vehicles at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show which opens to the public this week, from February 12 to 21 (we'll be there from Wednesday). The carmaker plans to showcase the all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia, the 2022 Tundra Capstone, and the all-electric bZ4X. What's more, Toyota will let fans take some of the models out on track for a test drive, including the 2022 Tundra daily between 10 am and 9.30 pm.

5 DAYS AGO