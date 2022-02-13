ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Jackson, OH

Icy conditions lead to some crashes

By Hanna Erdmann, Chelsea Simeon
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Icy conditions led to several crashes along Interstate 76 in North Jackson.

Multiple cars went off the roadway Sunday afternoon, and a WKBN reporter saw a semi-truck lose traction while driving near Bailey Road.

Rollover crash in Youngstown sends 3 to hospital

An officer at the scene advised that people should be cautious while driving.

Traffic was moving slowly in both directions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNWwm_0eDL3n2O00
