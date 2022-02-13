Icy conditions lead to some crashes

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Icy conditions led to several crashes along Interstate 76 in North Jackson.

Multiple cars went off the roadway Sunday afternoon, and a WKBN reporter saw a semi-truck lose traction while driving near Bailey Road.

An officer at the scene advised that people should be cautious while driving.

Traffic was moving slowly in both directions.

