ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK set to be battered by high winds as Met Office warns of 90mph gusts next week

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCOjV_0eDL2vtB00

Residents in the north of England and Scotland are being told to brace themselves for high winds as the Met Office warned of gusts of up to 90mph, and the entire country is set to face a blustery week.

The forecaster had issued a yellow alert for wind on Wednesday and Thursday for parts of Northern Ireland, most of Scotland and the north of England, with the Met Office warning this could be upgraded.

Weather experts are predicting the entire country is set to be battered by high winds, with Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan warning that “this whole week is going to see quite a disturbed weather pattern developing across the UK”.

Forecasters have predicted that the worst of the wind looks likely to hit midweek, with a 24-hour weather warning coming into force from 6pm on Wednesday, stretching down from the Orkney Islands to parts of Yorkshire and Lancashire, as a weather system moves in.

“That’s likely to bring some severe gales and possibly storm force winds to parts of this region. Western parts of Scotland look like bearing the brunt of the strongest winds, where we could see gusts of 80mph to 90mph on Wednesday night and Thursday morning,” Mr Morgan said.

“That’s strong enough to bring some quite widespread disruption, and it’s an area of the country that’s seen several named storms this winter season already.”

The meteorologist added that there was a possibility this could become a named storm itself, and closer to the time the warnings issued may need to be escalated.

As part of the yellow wind warning, the forecaster said there was the potential of inland gusts of up to between 60mph and 70mph, with exposed coasts and hills seeing speeds reaching 90mph.

“It’s not just going to be strong winds this week,” said Mr Morgan, who warned there could be snow in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, adding there was likely to be snow and ice warnings issued over the next few days.

And the bad wintery weather was not just for the northern parts of the UK.

“The southern parts of England and Wales will see their turn. It looks very, very windy in the south at this stage for Friday,” he said.

“There could be some quite widespread travel disruption in parts of the UK through this week.”

He added: “All parts of the UK will see some very strong winds at times.

“It’s Scotland and the North’s turn on Wednesday and into Thursday, and then it’s probably going to be the southern parts of England and Wales that will see the very strongest winds on Friday.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK to be hit by two storms in three days as forecasters warn of 90mph winds

The UK is set to be hit by two storms in three days this week as forecasters warned of up to 90mph winds.Two low pressure systems that will bring spells of very strong winds and potentially snow between Wednesday and Friday have been named.Storm Dudley will cross the northern half of the UK from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, while Storm Eunice will bring strong winds and potentially some snow for parts of the country on Friday.Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said an active jet stream is driving low-pressure systems across the country, both of which are likely to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: ‘Danger to life’ warning as Storms Dudley and Eunice to batter Britain with snow and 90mph winds

Two storms are set to batter the whole of the UK bringing 90mph winds which could pose a “danger to life”.Storm Dudley is expected to hit northern parts on Wednesday and Thursday, before Storm Eunice arrives on Friday.Amber and yellow wind warnings are in place for northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from 3pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.A yellow warning will also cover the southern part of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland on Friday until 9pm.The Met Office has warned flying debris and large waves are likely to pose a risk of injuries and danger to...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Warning#England And Wales#Uk#Extreme Weather#The Met Office
Telegraph

UK weather: Storm Dudley could bring 90mph gusts and heavy rain

The UK is set to be hit with heavy rain and gales of up to 90mph this week as a powerful jet stream brings low pressure in from the Atlantic, forecasters have warned. A yellow weather alert for dangerously strong winds is in place in parts of Northern Ireland, most of Scotland and the north of England but the Met Office has warned this could be upgraded.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Weather warning as strong winds of up to 90mph forecast to hit Scotland

Scotland has been warned to brace for strong winds with gusts of up to 90mph expected to hit parts of the country this week.The warning comes after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie brought strong gale force winds that caused widespread disruption across the country this year.A 24-hour yellow weather alert had been issued for Scotland from 6pm on Wednesday until 6pm the following day, with the Met Office warning this could be updated over the next few days.The warning is in place Scotland-wide, stretching across to Northern Ireland and down to Yorkshire.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Wind across Scotland, parts...
ENVIRONMENT
buckinghamshirelive.com

Storm Eunice sees Met Office wind weather warning issued for UK

Strong winds are set to batter Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes as Storm Eunice arrives in the UK. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across Bucks - covering towns including Milton Keynes, High Wycombe and Aylesbury. The warning is in force between midnight and 9pm on...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice: Weather warnings issued for NI

Northern Ireland is set to be battered by two storms in the coming week. A series of weather warnings have been issued ahead of Storm Dudley on Wednesday. Yellow warnings come into force from 15:00 GMT and last until 18:00 on Thursday. An amber warning, the second highest level of...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
The Independent

UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Watch the latest UK weather forecast from the Independent for today.We'll be updating this page daily with the latest available live video.This forecast is supplied to us by the Met Office, which is the national weather service for the UK.The Met Office provides internationally-renowned weather and climate science and services to support the public, government and businesses. The organisation makes meteorological predictions across all timescales from weather forecasts to climate change.For further information and weather predictions, visit the Met Office website.For more interesting stories about the day’s weather in the UK, visit our UK Weather section here. Read More UK weather: Streets submerged in north of England with more flood warnings in placeSnow to fall for days in UK as temperatures drop to -3CThe Latest: Wind delays Olympic men's ski training session
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice: Weather warnings issued for NI

Northern Ireland is set to be battered by two storms in the coming week. A series of weather warnings have been issued ahead of Storm Dudley on Wednesday. Yellow warnings come into force from 15:00 GMT and last until 18:00 on Thursday. An amber warning, the second highest level of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather news – live: Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ Storm Dudley warning as Britain braces for snow

Two storms are set to batter swathes of the UK this week, bringing 90mph winds that could pose a “danger to life”.Storm Dudley is expected to hit northern parts on Wednesday and Thursday before Storm Eunice arrives on Friday.Amber and yellow wind warnings are in place for northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from 3pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.A yellow warning will also cover the southern part of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland on Friday until 9pm.Met Office meteorologist, Tom Morgan, said: “This whole week is going to see quite a disturbed weather pattern developing across the UK”.He said western parts of Scotland will “bear the brunt” of the strongest winds which could cause “widespread disruption,” adding that there’s a possibility the extreme weather could become a named storm itself. Read More UK weather: ‘Danger to life’ warning as Storms Dudley and Eunice to batter Britain with snow and 90mph windsUK weather: Flood warning over heavy rain in WalesSpace weather took out 40 SpaceX satellites, and it could get worse
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Warning of 90mph gusts during Storm Dudley

Parts of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland could be battered by winds gusting to 90mph later this week, forecasters have warned. The Met Office has issued an amber "be prepared" warning for 18:00 on Wednesday to 09:00 on Thursday. Named Storm Dudley, it has been forecast to bring inland winds...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Warning of 90mph gusts during Storm Dudley

Parts of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland could be battered by winds gusting to 90mph later this week, forecasters have warned. The Met Office has issued an amber "be prepared" warning for 18:00 on Wednesday to 09:00 on Thursday. Named Storm Dudley, it has been forecast to bring inland winds...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy