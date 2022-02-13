Environmental Justice Presentation

Next week, the Santa Ana City Council will decide whether to approve the city’s General Plan Update. If approved, this General Plan would guide environmental justice policies for the City of Santa Ana for the next 18 years – affecting the health and well-being of more than 333,000 residents. I am very concerned about the limited environmental justice commitments outlined in the latest version of the General Plan. The State Attorney General shared similar concerns in a letter to the City Attorney where he warns against SB1000 violations. Specifically, it’s the areas of democratic engagement of residents most impacted by environmental injustices that falls short.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO