Clinton, NY

Environmental Justice Presentation

hamilton.edu
 1 day ago

"Toward Queer Climate Justice" Jeff Feng, Doctoral Candidate, University of California, Santa Barbara. Scholarship in environmental studies shows that environmental and climate justice movements bridge to...

www.hamilton.edu

Grist

New York environmental justice leaders propose new definition for ‘disadvantaged communities’

In 2019, New York State passed a historic law to cut greenhouse gas emissions from every part of its economy. But for some, the most significant part of the legislation was its focus on environmental justice and equity. The law, titled the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, required that 35 to 40 percent of future benefits of state investments in clean energy, energy efficiency, housing, workforce development, transportation, and pollution reductions would have to serve “disadvantaged communities.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pdx.edu

Racial Justice is Climate Justice

See sociologist Julius McGee’s talk: Racial Justice is Climate Justice, part of the Systems Science Friday Noon Seminar Series!. Join us real time February 4, 2022 at noon, or view recordings archived permanently in PDXScholar, the campus repository for PSU. TITLE: Racial Justice is Climate Justice. PRESENTER: Julius McGee.
PORTLAND, OR
wamc.org

Mass. gubernatorial candidate Chang-Díaz discusses qualified immunity, environmental justice, racial equity with Berkshire County NAACP

Chang-Díaz is the state’s first Latina and Asian-American state senator. She’s facing Attorney General Maura Healey, Harvard professor Danielle Allen, businessman Orlando Silva, and Joshua Caldwell in the Democratic primary, with Republican Governor Charlie Baker opting not to seek a third term. “Every day in Massachusetts, it...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
State
California State
City
Clinton, NY
Clinton, NY
Society
newschool.edu

Tishman Center’s Environmental Justice Movement Fellows Are Ripe to Disrupt False Climate Solutions and Build Climate Justice

“The mix of climate missteps and inaction has proven harmful and deadly. This is especially true for Islands like the Marianas, where militarization, climate colonialism, and pollution put our lives at risk in more ways than we’re even aware of. That is why we are designing to scale proven solutions,” said Sheila Babauta, a member of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives and of the inaugural cohort of Environmental Justice Movement fellows at The New School’s Tishman Environment and Design Center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHYY

Meet the 17 Philadelphians on the city’s new Environmental Justice Advisory Commission

The list of Philadelphia residents who will push the city to address environmental injustices like extreme heat, flooding, and air pollution includes a pediatrician, a teacher, two attorneys, a Republican ward leader, and a self-declared school abolitionist. These Philadelphians comprise the city’s first Environmental Justice Advisory Committee, announced Wednesday. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cornell University

Cornell audience will hear EPA Administrator Regan speak on environmental justice

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan will speak at the Cornell Jeb E. Brooks School Institute for Public Affairs Spring Colloquium series on February 10. His talk, “Environmental Justice: A Governmental Perspective,” will begin at 5pm; registration is required. In the Zoom presentation, Regan will give an overview of...
ITHACA, NY
phlcouncil.com

NEW ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE LEGISLATION WILL PROACTIVELY PROTECT COMMUNITY HEALTH

Councilmember Gym, Environmental Advocates Announce Community Health Act to Address Environmental Health Disparities. PHILADELPHIA — Today, Councilmember Helen Gym (At Large) announced the introduction of the Community Health Act, landmark environmental justice legislation to better protect communities against the adverse health effects caused by pollution. The bill, written in partnership with legal and environmental advocates, establishes a clearer understanding of how new pollution actually impacts communities given existing pollution, demographics, and health characteristics. Rather than examining proposals in isolation, this process will consider the project in context and prevent concentrated areas from experiencing disproportionate harm from pollution.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
inquirer.com

Philly names Environmental Justice Advisory Commission to address ‘racially biased and discriminatory policies’

Philadelphia named 18 members representing different neighborhoods, races, and ethnicities to its first-ever Environmental Justice Advisory Commission on Wednesday. The goal: righting what Mayor Jim Kenney called a legacy of “racially biased and discriminatory policies” in the past, such as exclusionary zoning, racial covenants, and pollution. “The consequences...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise Presents Town Hall, a Call for Criminal Justice Reform

BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 multimedia resource for African American entrepreneurs and business leaders, will present the latest installment of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Economic Equity & Racial Justice Town Hall Series: “Criminal Justice Reform – Developing A Fair and Equitable System for All” on Thursday, Feb. 10, 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST. The virtual town hall series is produced in partnership with The Executive Leadership Council, with CNN Political Commentator Bakari Sellers serving as moderator for the series. Prudential and Walmart are presenting sponsors of the Criminal Justice Reform Town Hall.
POLITICS
Hartford Courant

Activists march through Hartford in support of climate action, environmental justice, telling legislature the ‘time for action is now’

Several hundred activists marched Tuesday in Hartford to urge Connecticut’s legislature and other local institutions to act against climate change. Chanting “climate action now” and “Planet Earth is under attack,” the group began at Eversource’s corporate office, then progressed to Travelers, UConn Hartford, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and finally the state Capitol. ...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon needs to make next advance for environmental justice to reduce individual harm

Over the last decade, we have witnessed how environmental burdens impact communities with low incomes and communities of color, as well as rural and other vulnerable communities. In the last two years, Oregonians have faced an ongoing pandemic, devastating wildfires, and an unprecedented heat wave that took the lives of more than 100 people. These […] The post Oregon needs to make next advance for environmental justice to reduce individual harm appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
cbslocal.com

Mayor Adams Presented With Social Justice Reform Recommendations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Eric Adams was handed a booklet of recommendations to tackle various social justice issues in New York City, but which ones will he focus on?. The city’s top civil rights attorney challenged Adams’ commitment to social justice reforms, asking him to enact a wide-ranging list of programs they say will bring about an “historic transformation” in the relationship between the city and its residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Voice of OC

LeBron: Planning for a Lead-Free Santa Ana Requires an Anti-Racist Environmental Justice Approach

Next week, the Santa Ana City Council will decide whether to approve the city’s General Plan Update. If approved, this General Plan would guide environmental justice policies for the City of Santa Ana for the next 18 years – affecting the health and well-being of more than 333,000 residents. I am very concerned about the limited environmental justice commitments outlined in the latest version of the General Plan. The State Attorney General shared similar concerns in a letter to the City Attorney where he warns against SB1000 violations. Specifically, it’s the areas of democratic engagement of residents most impacted by environmental injustices that falls short.
SANTA ANA, CA
osibaltimore.org

OSF presents Justice Rising Awards to 15 Black leaders

This week, Open Society Foundations announced the 15 winners of its “Justice Rising Awards,” celebrating Black Leadership in racial justice work. OSI-Baltimore’s Tara Huffman and OSF’s Adam Culbreath led the effort to conceive the awards and identify awardees. Huffman, Culbreath, and several awardees discussed their purpose in a video on the Justice Rising Awards website, where you can also see video profiles of all 15 awardees, and in the Washington Post.
BALTIMORE, MD
drexel.edu

Drexel’s Environmental Collaboratory Will Solve Environmental Problems With a Community-Driven and Justice-Centered Approach

Drexel University, in partnership with the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, has launched a new platform, The Environmental Collaboratory, focused on climate change, environmental justice and human wellbeing. Building on its comprehensive research expertise, longstanding relationship with external partners and deep commitment to civic engagement, Drexel and the Academy will bring together faculty, staff, students, industry partners and the public sector to pursue transdisciplinary, community-based solutions to environmental problems.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

