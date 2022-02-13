Environmental Justice Presentation

Councilmember Gym, Environmental Advocates Announce Community Health Act to Address Environmental Health Disparities. PHILADELPHIA — Today, Councilmember Helen Gym (At Large) announced the introduction of the Community Health Act, landmark environmental justice legislation to better protect communities against the adverse health effects caused by pollution. The bill, written in partnership with legal and environmental advocates, establishes a clearer understanding of how new pollution actually impacts communities given existing pollution, demographics, and health characteristics. Rather than examining proposals in isolation, this process will consider the project in context and prevent concentrated areas from experiencing disproportionate harm from pollution.
