The UK is set to be hit by two storms in three days this week as forecasters warned of up to 90mph winds.Two low pressure systems that will bring spells of very strong winds and potentially snow between Wednesday and Friday have been named.Storm Dudley will cross the northern half of the UK from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, while Storm Eunice will bring strong winds and potentially some snow for parts of the country on Friday.Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said an active jet stream is driving low-pressure systems across the country, both of which are likely to...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO