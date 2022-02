Many of our linguistic devices, idioms, and metaphors spring from the parables in the Holy Bible. Among the most expressive and succinct is the phrase “feet of clay.” It comes from the Book of Daniel, when the prophet interprets a dream of the Babylonian king, Nebuchadnezzar, which features a large statue of the king crafted from gold and silver, with diminishing ores down the body to the feet, which are molded from iron mixed with clay. It’s at this point of weakness that the statue is toppled.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO