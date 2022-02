Sam Hubbard knows how lucky he is to be where he is right now. A Cincinnati native who grew up dreaming of playing for the Bengals, Hubbard is now set to play in a Super Bowl – the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance in his lifetime – in just his fourth year in the NFL. Making that even more special, he’s shared the field this year with five of his former Ohio State teammates: Eli Apple, Vonn Bell and Isaiah Prince, as well as Joe Burrow and Keandre Jones, who finished their college careers at LSU and Maryland.

