Going into this afternoon’s game, things felt like they had the makings of a trap game. Florida State was on a five-game losing streak, had a number of key injuries, and were desperate to finally get a win for the first time in the month of February. However, the Heels were also desperate and determined to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, and ultimately their determination won out. They demolished Leonard Hamilton’s squad for 30 minutes straight, and ultimately the only reason the final score wasn’t worse was because Hubert Davis called off the dogs. It was a great win for the boys in Carolina blue, but a demoralizing loss for the Seminoles.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO