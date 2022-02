In the modern world, there are two ways of running an elite football club. You can work with a manager and impose a philosophy, buying players to fit it, or you can sign lots of famous players and hope they’ll all fit together somehow. Tuesday features the meeting of the two biggest exponents of the celebrity route, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, and, yet again, one of them is going to be disappointed.

