ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The 17 greatest Ozploitation movies – sorted

By Luke Buckmaster
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rFbO_0eDL2DUZ00

Crash! Screech! Kaboom! These are some of the sounds of Ozploitation movies: an explosively entertaining category of cinema that offered a very different experience to the more vaunted “Australian new wave” (although some films could be categorised as both).

I have limited the scope of the titles below to adult-oriented genre films (the kind that wouldn’t look out of place at a drive cinema) produced in the 70s and 80s. From sexcapades to car movies and a creature feature, here are the very best.

15. Alvin Purple (1973) and The Naked Bunyip (1970)

The sexploitation film is a subgenre of Ozploitation, soiling bedsheets and outraging prudes since the early 70s. Graeme Blundell stars in the two all-time greatest – drawing a dead heat in this list. In Alvin Purple, Blundell plays a man who tries to avoid sex but whom all women find irresistible; in The Naked Bunyip he’s hired by an advertising agency to conduct a survey on sex in Australia.

The latter became the stuff of legend when the censors banned several scenes; in response, director John B Murray and producer Phillip Adams blacked out the screen and inserted footage of a cartoon bunyip.

14. Mad Dog Morgan (1976)

Few things in human history have been as wild as Dennis Hopper after a bottle of spirits. Anecdotes about the making of Philippe Mora’s bushranger action-drama, starring a fake beard-wearing Hopper as the all-guns-blazin’ protagonist, are almost as entertaining as the film itself. Beginning as a penal colony-era prison movie, Mad Dog Morgan morphs into a story of friendship (between Morgan and his partner in crime, played by David Gulpilil) then one of proto-celebrity – or perhaps “notoriety” is a better way to put it. The film’s scratchy, earthy vibes suits its bush settings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DplBN_0eDL2DUZ00
Dennis Hopper plays the ‘all-guns-blazin’’ protagonist of Philippe Mora’s Mad Dog Morgan. Photograph: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

13. Stone (1974)

In 1998, to mark Stone’s 25th anniversary, more than 30,000 bikers congregated in Sydney to recreate the film’s iconic funeral scene – speaking to the enduring legacy and intense if niche fandom associated with Sandy Harbutt’s scrappy classic . Biker gang The Gravediggers allow a detective (Ken Shorter) to go undercover with them, in order to investigate the murder of gang members. The plot structure is haphazard and the ride, so to speak, is bumpy. But the film’s energy prevails, and it’s full of small moments of visual innovation.

12. The Return of Captain Invincible (1983)

In this fabulously flaky superhero outing Alan Arkin plays the titular character, who, in a proto-Hancock and The Incredibles-esque plotline, fights Nazis and busts up bootleggers until the US government takes him to court for wearing undies in public. The Cap buggers off to Australia and becomes a hopeless alcoholic, but ultimately takes up the fight against Christopher Lee’s nefarious supervillain. The film is a musical (because of course it is ) with songs written by The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s Richard O’Brien, including this irresistible rumination on the nature of good and evil:

11. Turkey Shoot (1982)

Before Squid Game and The Hunger Games there was this batshit crazy tournament movie, full of splatter and carnage, set in an Orwellian future where the underclass are prey for a sport played by wealthy sadists, determined to chase and kill them before sundown. Nothing was too weird for this deliriously harebrained narrative, which includes a toe-eating werewolf-like monster and one of the most breathtakingly evil prison guards in cinema history – played by shiny-scalped legend Roger Ward.

10. The Man From Hong Kong (1975)

Brian Trenchard-Smith’s characteristically energetic martial arts movie plus car movie plus cop movie plus all-round action explodapalooza follows a Chinese special agent (Jimmy Wang Yu) who infiltrates a criminal network led by a gangster played by George Lazenby – aka “ the Australian 007 .” There are great stunts, a cracking pace and very well staged sequences, including a thrilling eight-and-a-half-minute car chase that would surely have inspired George Miller’s Mad Max movies.

Related: Mad Max: from the Ozploitation wilderness to the mainstream

9. Inn of the Damned (1975)

Terry Bourke’s meat pie western never achieved all that much street cred, which is a shame because the film is top notch – beginning in jaunty Sergio Leone mode and culminating with a magnificently suspenseful finale. In the titular inn, circa the late 1800s, guests are murdered in their sleep by its maniacal owners (Dame Judith Anderson and Joseph Fürst), making the place a kind of Bates Motel Down Under. Determined to outsmart them, the hero (Alex Cord) must stay awake in a room fitted out with a bed that doubles as an elaborate death machine.

8. The Cars That Ate Paris (1974)

In director Peter Weir’s feature debut, a young crash survivor (Terry Camilleri) is stranded in a small town where the economy relies on a steady supply of wrecked vehicles – a premise ripe with satirical and allegorical undertones. There’s intergenerational tension between the town’s lead-footed young hotheads, who drive freaky chunks of twisted metal, and the older folk, as well as a mayor (John Meillon) who declares that nobody is ever allowed to leave. The meaning of the film is cryptic, adding a serious, curious subtext under the bonnet.

7. Razorback (1984)

The animatronic pig in Russell Mulcahy’s style-saturated creature feature isn’t great – but, like in Jaws, this forced the director to cut around it and innovate elsewhere, resulting in a film that succeeds magnificently despite its limitations. The plot is thin, involving a grizzled man (Bill Kerr) as dedicated to finding the boar that took his grandson as Captain Ahab was to nailing Moby Dick. But its artery-choking atmosphere is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJVNt_0eDL2DUZ00
The animatronic pig in Razorback may not be great but the film makes up for it. Photograph: TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy

6. Patrick (1978)

A new nurse (Susan Penhaligon) at a private Melbourne hospital is warned that “the salary’s minimal, the hours abominable”. But nothing could prepare her for Patrick: the titular character who is an intensely … horizontal presence, lying in bed comatose throughout the experience, with the ability to make all kinds of bad things happen due to his psychokinetic powers. Richard Franklin’s unforgettable midnight movie is a great example of creating a lot from a little, and wringing suspense by cutting around a villain.

Related: Quentin Tarantino: Australian films had a big influence on my career

5. Road Games (1981)

Another stroke of genius from Richard Franklin, here in full-blown Hitchcockian mode, delivering a shrewdly calibrated thriller. A truck driver (Stacey Keach) en route from Melbourne to Perth passes the time by imagining the stories of strangers on the road. When he comes to believe another driver might be a killer, is he imagining it, or is he on to something? Quentin Tarantino was on the money when he said: “You could remake Road Games tomorrow and not change a damn word for it and it would scare the hell out of everybody.”

4. Long Weekend (1978)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCH2k_0eDL2DUZ00
John Hargreaves and Briony Behets in the menacing Long Weekend. Photograph: TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy

It’s not difficult to introduce a scary villain: just put some dude in a mask and give ’em a chainsaw. The tantalising question at the heart of Colin Eggleston’s sort of horror, sort of relationship drama is whether there even is a villain in the first place. A bickering couple (John Hargreaves and Briony Behets) disrespect the environment on their camping trip, tossing a cigarette butt out the window and killing a dugong. So Mother Nature brings together birds, insects and animals to take them down. Or … is it all just a coincidence? The menace is everywhere and nowhere: in the trees, in the water, in the sand, and HOLY HELL IT’S RIGHT BEHIND YOU!

3. Dead End Drive-in (1986)

A dystopian social allegory set in a drive-in cinema doubling as a microcosm of society? Genius! When a young man (Ned Manning) borrows his brother’s vintage car to impress his girlfriend (Natalie McCurry) at said drive-in, they find themselves unable to leave, discovering the drive-in is a society unto itself – with its own economy (even its own currency) and political factions. The protagonist’s determination to bust out leads one of Ozploitation’s most iconic images: a Great Escape-like moment involving bright lights, broken timber and a sensationally airborne vehicle.

2. Mad Max (1979) and Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981)

The first two of George Miller’s face-melting classics have been lumped into one hellzapoppin entry. After the director introduced his road warrior to audiences in 1979, action cinema was never the same. For a long time the original – a wild revenge movie and origin story for Mel Gibson’s angry antihero – was the most profitable feature film made anywhere in the world. The sequel cranked up the production values, with more spectacular BDSM-like outfits and one of the greatest chase scenes of all time.

1. Wake in Fright (1971)

Ted Kotcheff’s 1971 masterpiece – for decades considered lost until eventually found in a box marked for destruction – is so damn good, and so damn ’strayan, it both epitomises and transcends the Ozploitation genre, offering the midnight movie crowd something seriously brilliant to chew over.

Following an English high school teacher (John Grant) who is driven to madness in a small outback town, Kotcheff builds a dread-inducing atmosphere, clogged full of dust and sweat. You don’t so much watch this film as feel it; pressing “play” is like opening an oven door and getting hit with a blast of hot air.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Human Factors review – tense and unnerving break-in drama

There’s an intriguing touch of Michael Haneke about this refrigerated drama from Ronny Trocker, which begins with a family walking in on burglars at their holiday home. Nothing is stolen, no one is injured; no harm done. But the intrusion disrupts their comfortable lives in ways that are hard to explain: it yanks away the blanket of privilege that keeps them warm and at ease in the world.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

That Time Tim Roth Accidentally Stabbed Liam Neeson While Filming A Movie

Accidents will happen, even when making major motion pictures. While everything is usually laid out with precision and planning, human error is inevitable. Unfortunately for Liam Neeson, one such accident saw his co-star/frequent Quentin Tarantino collaborator Tim Roth accidentally stab him. It wasn’t just a run of the mill stabbing either, as during a particularly intense sword fight, Neeson incurred a rather unique injury when all was said and done.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Hopper
Person
Graeme Blundell
Person
Richard O'brien
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam's New Mystery Thriller With Mel Gibson Gets Release Date and Trailer

Charlie Hunnam stars in a new mystery thriller movie alongside Mel Gibson, and the film now has a release date and a debut trailer. The movie is titled Last Looks and will be released on VOD and in theaters same-day on Feb. 4. In addition to Hunnam and Gibson, Last Looks will also star Morena Baccarin (Deadpool), Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Power Book II: Ghost), Rupert Friend (Homeland), and Lucy Fry (Bright).
MOVIES
/Film

Jurassic World Dominion Ends The Trilogy, But There Could Be More Jurassic Movies To Come [Exclusive]

It seems the second age of dinosaurs may have only just begun. The upcoming "Jurassic World Dominion" will act as a conclusion to the stories from both the first two "Jurassic World" movies and the "Jurassic Park" film trilogy before it, even bringing back Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum to reprise their roles from Steven Spielberg's original dino-blockbuster. However, that doesn't mean the plan is to call it a day on the franchise after that.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozploitation#Australian#Everett Collection
Register Citizen

Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio Near Oscar Records for Roles in Best Picture Nominees

The best picture prize is what every studio and filmmaker covets, whether they publicly admit it or not. But, of course, it would help if you had the star power to make it happen. Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett both have proven that they have said star power with the amount of best picture nominees (and winners) they’ve appeared in over their careers. With DiCaprio starring in “Don’t Look Up” alongside Blanchett, who is co-starring in another awards vehicle, “Nightmare Alley,” both stand a solid chance of getting close to — or possibly breaking — a record.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
KXLY

The 100 best John Wayne movies

Before he was one of Hollywood’s most bankable and iconic Western movie stars, actor John Wayne was a USC lineman named Marion Morrison. Morrison lost his football scholarship due to a shoulder injury from a body-surfing accident, and landed a job in 1927 as a prop guy on the Fox studios lot. That gig didn’t last long, however, as it took just three years for Morrison to snag his first lead role in 1930’s “The Big Trail.” Not being fond of the name Marion Morrison, the movie’s producers instructed director Raoul Walsh to change it. John Wayne was thus born.
MOVIES
/Film

The One Horror Movie That Actually Scares Quentin Tarantino

What scares the guy who wrote the notorious severed ear sequence in "Reservoir Dogs?" Last fall, director Quentin Tarantino stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a chat about the novelization of his 2019 movie "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood." During the interview, Colbert asks about his favorite adaptations and brings up "Who Goes There?" The 1938 short story written by John W. Campbell Jr centers on a group of researchers at an Antarctic outpost trapped with an unearthly, shape-shifting monster who can imitate any organic thing it consumes. The tale would later get an Atomic Age translation to the big screen with 1951's "The Thing from Another World," directed by Christian Nyby. In 1982, "Halloween" director John Carpenter revisited Campbell's story with "The Thing." Frequent Tarantino collaborator Kurt Russell leads an all-male ensemble cast in the once critically panned sci-fi thriller. "The Thing," however, has since gained new life and is now regarded as one of the scariest, most beloved, and influential movies ever, leaving its creative mark on directors ranging from Guillermo Del Toro to J.J. Abrams to the "Jackie Brown" creator himself. Both adaptations are appreciated, but it's the latter film that the pair gush over. Tarantino has especially high praise for the film's claustrophobic atmosphere and Rob Bottin's groundbreaking practical effects ("Some of the greatest special effects ever put on a movie theater screen," Tarantino states).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
Deadline

Oscars Analysis: The Movies Are Good But Is This Now ‘The Power Of The Dog’s’ And Netflix’s Race To Lose?

Is this finally the year Netflix’s dreams come true and it takes a Best Picture Oscar? On the basis of the showing for Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog with 12 nominations, a figure that surprised the best guesses of even those inside Netflix, you have to unequivocally proclaim this film as the front runner now. It is the only movie that drew impressive across-the-board support in the Academy, netting all important directing and writing nominations, and no less than four acting where it over-performed (from the largest AMPAS branch), in addition to music, editing, sound, production design, and cinematography. In fact the only category...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Essential Cult 80s Films You May Have Missed

Tom Jolliffe with ten great cult 80s films you may have missed…. The cult film. From the obscure gems with an undying loyalty from their small following, to the mass cults who followed Star Wars back in the 80s (it’s now probably too huge, mainstream and widely spread across mediums to be considered cult). Sometimes a film just strikes a chord and has a certain unique charm or imperfect quality that maybe some of the more widely acclaimed or accepted films don’t. Highlander as an example is a cult classic with a very distinct style all of its own, but it’s not much of a secret. It’s not one you can pull out of your cult Filofax to recommend a genre film enthusiast in hope of impressing, as chances are, they’ve seen it.
MOVIES
mediafeed.org

Movie nerds! How many of these obscure film facts do you know?

There’s a certain breed of movie fan who sees two hours of cinema as much more than just a distraction that happens to come with popcorn. Quite the opposite – for some fans of the silver screen, when the lights dim and the movie starts, school is in session.
MOVIES
104.5 KDAT

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer Assembles the Ultimate ‘Jurassic’ Cast

Life finds a way ... to make bigger and bigger sequels. The answer to the question “How do you top Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom?” appears to be “You make the ultimate Jurassic Park sequel,” where there are dinosaurs everywhere instead of just one one little island, and you unite the casts of both halves of the long-running and hugely popular franchise. In addition to Chris Pratt and Bruce Dallas Howard from the prior Jurassic World movies, Jurassic World: Dominion also features the trio of stars from the original Jurassic Park, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, reunited in one of these Jurassic films for the first time since 1993. (Neill, Dern, and Goldblum appeared in various Jurassic Park sequels, but never all together in a single movie.)
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
/Film

The 15 Greatest Philip Seymour Hoffman Movies Ranked

The tragic death of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman in 2014 was a shock to both movie fans and the film industry. As one of the greatest actors of his generation, Hoffman clearly had so much more to give. Hoffman's loss is one the industry and his fellow actors will not soon forget. Years later, the unique actor's absence is still felt. However, Hoffman left behind a rich legacy of classic films and performances that will be cherished and celebrated forever.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

151K+
Followers
51K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy