Hogan on potential WH bid: 'Certainly going to take a look at it' after term as governor ends

Stone Country Enterprise
 1 day ago

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan tells CNN's...

www.stonecountyenterprise.com

Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Larry Hogan
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Calls to End School Mask Policy

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today called on the Maryland State Board of Education to rescind its school mask policy, citing the state’s dramatically improved health metrics, the widespread availability of vaccines for school age children, and the growing consensus among medical professionals, parents, and bipartisan state officials. “A...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wfmd.com

Governor Hogan Says He’s Changed Maryland For The Better Over His Two Terms In Office

He says the recent state of emergency put in place for COVID-19 will be lifted on Thursday. Annapolis, Md (KM) During the stare of the state address on Wednesday, Governor Larry Hogan talked about how he’s charged Maryland during his two terms in office. “Together, we have changed Maryland for the better by facing our fiscal challenges head on, easing the tax burden and paving the way for historic economic growth and job creation,” he said.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Governor Hogan Asks Maryland BOE to Rescind Mask Mandate

On Thursday Maryland governor Larry Hogan sent a letter to the state board of education asking to rescind its school mask requirement. Hogan cited Maryland's rapidly improving COVID metrics, including a positivity rate that's sitting at just over 5 percent.
MARYLAND STATE
wsgw.com

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he will not run for Senate

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday officially put to rest speculation about whether he will be running for the U.S. Senate, saying that he has no interest in the job. “I will not be a candidate for the U.S. Senate,” Hogan said at a press conference. “I don’t aspire to be a United States Senator and that fact has not changed.”
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Announces New Booster Action Plan

Promotion Kicks Off with $500,000 Drawing Next Tuesday; 10 Weeks of $50,000 Drawings;. Expanding Call and Text-Based Outreach to Eligible Marylanders. Booster Shots to Be Offered at Many Hospital-Based Testing Sites, Vaccine Equity Task Force Expanding Mission to Offer Booster-Focused Clinics. Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition, Government House and Stadiums to...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott: 'Governor Hogan and I had a productive meeting'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement about the meeting he had with Gov. Larry Hogan about the fight against crime in the city. Governor Hogan and I had a productive meeting yesterday. We both know just how important it is to get our most violent offenders off the streets. Together, we build on our strong record of coordination and developing enhanced partnerships between State and local law enforcement.
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Governor Hogan Aims To Remove Masks In The Classroom

Gov. Larry Hogan wants to drop mandatory face mask mandates inside of public school buildings but ultimately it's not up to him. The Board of Education makes that call and it is keeping those mandates in place.
EDUCATION
mymcmedia.org

Hogan Puts to End Rumors of U.S. Senate Run

During a COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) denounced any validity to speculations of running for a U.S. Senate seat. “I was certainly humbled by that…but as I have repeatedly said, I don’t aspire to be a United States senator, and that fact has not changed,” Hogan said. “I spoke with Sen Van Hollen to let him know he can rest easy and get a good night’s sleep tonight.”
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Governor Larry Hogan delivers final State of the State Address

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "The state of our state is strong," said Governor Larry Hogan in his final State of the State Address. Hogan laid out his vision for Maryland's future and a review of the past. Near the start of his speech, the Governor honored the victims one of...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Hogan talks up presidential interest on Sunday morning show

WASHINGTON (AP) — While Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has shut the door on a U.S. Senate run, he’s leaving the door open to a presidential bid in 2024. Hogan, a Republican, talked Sunday about his political future on CNN’s “State of the Union.”. Republicans had hoped...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Post

Maryland lawmakers target Gov. Hogan’s self-destructing messages

Several Maryland Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill meant to curtail Gov. Larry Hogan (R)’s use of messages that self-destruct in 24 hours, or at least bring them further to light. They say it was sparked by recent revelations about the governor’s use of the app Wickr to communicate about a range of public issues with top aides and other state employees.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces End of Mask Requirement in State Buildings

ANNAPOLIS, MD—With the state’s health metrics continuing to substantially decline, Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the requirement for masks and face coverings to be worn in state buildings will end next week. In addition, the governor has called on the State Board of Education to rescind its school mask policy and encourages parents who […] The post Governor Hogan Announces End of Mask Requirement in State Buildings appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE

