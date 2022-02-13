Hogan on potential WH bid: 'Certainly going to take a look at it' after term as governor ends

Republican candidate Vernon Jones announced Monday he was ending his bid for Georgia governor and would instead run for Congress in 2022. In announcing his decision, Jones threw his support behind former US Sen. David Perdue, whom former President Donald Trump has backed against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the GOP primary.
A Republican lawmaker who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump in his run for governor of Maryland introduced a resolution on Thursday to impeach popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, accusing him of “malfeasance in office.”
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland criticized his party Sunday for being "focused on the wrong things," saying its preoccupation with the results of the 2020 election is holding it back from having "a positive, hopeful vision for America." The comments from Hogan, a moderate Republican who frequently speaks out...
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today called on the Maryland State Board of Education to rescind its school mask policy, citing the state’s dramatically improved health metrics, the widespread availability of vaccines for school age children, and the growing consensus among medical professionals, parents, and bipartisan state officials. “A...
He says the recent state of emergency put in place for COVID-19 will be lifted on Thursday. Annapolis, Md (KM) During the stare of the state address on Wednesday, Governor Larry Hogan talked about how he’s charged Maryland during his two terms in office. “Together, we have changed Maryland for the better by facing our fiscal challenges head on, easing the tax burden and paving the way for historic economic growth and job creation,” he said.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday officially put to rest speculation about whether he will be running for the U.S. Senate, saying that he has no interest in the job. “I will not be a candidate for the U.S. Senate,” Hogan said at a press conference. “I don’t aspire to be a United States Senator and that fact has not changed.”
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – David Perdue spent 6 years representing the state of Georgia in Washington, DC as senator. When he lost his seat to Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2021, he considered running again, but changed his mind. Now he has thrown his had in the ring to become the next Governor in the state […]
Promotion Kicks Off with $500,000 Drawing Next Tuesday; 10 Weeks of $50,000 Drawings;. Expanding Call and Text-Based Outreach to Eligible Marylanders. Booster Shots to Be Offered at Many Hospital-Based Testing Sites, Vaccine Equity Task Force Expanding Mission to Offer Booster-Focused Clinics. Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition, Government House and Stadiums to...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement about the meeting he had with Gov. Larry Hogan about the fight against crime in the city. Governor Hogan and I had a productive meeting yesterday. We both know just how important it is to get our most violent offenders off the streets. Together, we build on our strong record of coordination and developing enhanced partnerships between State and local law enforcement.
During a COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) denounced any validity to speculations of running for a U.S. Senate seat. “I was certainly humbled by that…but as I have repeatedly said, I don’t aspire to be a United States senator, and that fact has not changed,” Hogan said. “I spoke with Sen Van Hollen to let him know he can rest easy and get a good night’s sleep tonight.”
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "The state of our state is strong," said Governor Larry Hogan in his final State of the State Address. Hogan laid out his vision for Maryland's future and a review of the past. Near the start of his speech, the Governor honored the victims one of...
WASHINGTON (AP) — While Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has shut the door on a U.S. Senate run, he’s leaving the door open to a presidential bid in 2024. Hogan, a Republican, talked Sunday about his political future on CNN’s “State of the Union.”. Republicans had hoped...
Several Maryland Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill meant to curtail Gov. Larry Hogan (R)’s use of messages that self-destruct in 24 hours, or at least bring them further to light. They say it was sparked by recent revelations about the governor’s use of the app Wickr to communicate about a range of public issues with top aides and other state employees.
Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says the stakes are "too high" to risk another Trump presidency, according to Fox News Sunday. "With America on the wrong path, the stakes are too high to double down on failure," Hogan said to Fox News. Hogan has been widely viewed as a moderate...
It wasn’t so long ago that being known as an “education governor” was a steppingstone to national recognition and higher office, Hettleman writes.
ANNAPOLIS, MD—With the state’s health metrics continuing to substantially decline, Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the requirement for masks and face coverings to be worn in state buildings will end next week. In addition, the governor has called on the State Board of Education to rescind its school mask policy and encourages parents who […]
