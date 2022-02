Having healthy blood pressure is important to keep blood flowing normally from the heart to the body’s organs and tissues. It is normal for your blood pressure to rise and fall throughout the day; however it can damage your heart and trigger health problems if it stays high for a long period of time. Unfortunately, nearly half of the adults in the United States (47%, or 116 million) have hypertension (high blood pressure) or are taking medication for it.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO