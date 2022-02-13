Food stamps: When will my SNAP benefits be reloaded?

Millions of low income families receive food stamp SNAP benefits each month to help buy nutritional, affordable food.

Which day you’ll see your funds reloaded depends on your state and their own rules.

While the SNAP program is federally funded, local state governments are in charge of running the program.

SNAP benefits explained

When will food stamps be sent in each state?

Alabama: between the 4th and 23rd of the month.

Alaska: first day of every month.

Arizona: between the 1st and the 13th of each month.

Arkansas: between the 4th and the 13th of every month.

California: first 10 days of each month.

Colorado: between the 1st to the 10th of every month.

Connecticut: from the 1st to the 3rd of every month.

Delaware: sent over 23 days, beginning with the 2nd day of every month.

Florida: from the 1st to the 28th of every month.

Georgia: from the 5th to the 23rd of every month.

Guam: first day of every month.

Hawaii: sent on the 3rd and the 5th of every month.

Idaho: sent out over the first 10 days of every month.

Illinois: sent on the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 17th, and 20th of every month.

Indiana: sent from the 5th to the 23rd of every month.

Iowa: over the first 10 calendar days of every month.

Kansas: sends out benefits over the first 10 calendar days of every month.

Kentucky: sends out benefits over the first 19 calendar days of every month.

Louisiana: sends out benefits between the 1st and the 14th of every month.

Maine: from the 10th to the 14th each month.

Maryland: sent from the 4th to the 23rd of every month.

Massachusetts: over the first 14 days of every month.

Michigan: from the 3rd to the 21st of every month.

Minnesota: from the 4th to the 13th of every month.

Mississippi: from the 4th to the 21st of every month.

Missouri: over the first 22 days of every month.

Montana: between the 2nd to the 6th of every month.

Nebraska: from the 1st to the 5th of every month.

New Jersey: over the first 5 calendar days of the month.

Nevada: first 10 days of every month.

New Hampshire: the fifth day of every month.

New York: over the first 9 days of every month. In NYC, benefits dare sent over 13 days that are not Sundays or holidays.

North Carolina: from the 3rd to the 21st of every month.

New Mexico: over the first 20 days every month.

North Dakota: first day of every month.

Ohio: from the 2nd to the 20th of every month.

Oklahoma: from the 1st to the 10th of every month.

Oregon: from the 1st to the 9th of every month.

Pennsylvania: over the first 10 business days of the month.

Puerto Rico: between the 4th and the 22nd of every month.

Rhode Island: the first day of every month.

South Carolina: unreported

South Dakota: the tenth day of every month.

Tennessee: from the 1st to the 20th of every month, based on the last two digits of your SSN.

Texas: over 15 days from the first.

Utah: on the 5th, 11th, or 15th of every month.

Vermont: the first day of every month.

Virginia: from the 1st to the 9th of every month.

Washington: unreported.

Washington DC: from the 1st to the 10th of every month.

West Virginia: over the first nine days of every month.

Wisconsin: over the first 15 days of every month.

Wyoming: from the 1st to the 4th of every month.

How much can I get for food stamps?

The maximum amount you can get in 48 states is $835.

In Alaska the max is between $1,074 and $1,667.

In Hawaii the max is $1,573.

Guam sends as much as $1,231.

The Virgin Islands will give as much as $1,074, which is the minimum in Alaska.