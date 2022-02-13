ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Republicans take cheap shots at Fed nominees

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPLwy_0eDL1cFz00
© Roll Call/Pool

Republicans are apoplectic over President Biden 's proposed historical diversity at the Federal Reserve; of his three new nominees, two are Blacks, two are women.

If confirmed, Lisa Cook, a Michigan State economist, and Philip Jefferson, an economist, vice president and dean at Davidson College, would be only the fourth and fifth Black governors in the Fed's 107-year history. Cook would be the first Black woman and — if confirmed along with the third nominee, former Fed governor Sarah Bloom Raskin — would comprise the first ever majority female board.

Republicans, however, are attacking the two women nominees as unfit. Sen. GOP leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) charged that Raskin wanted to “financially bully the private sector.” Former top Trump adviser Peter Navarro suggested Cook was a “purely race-based appointment” who is “more qualified to coach an NFL team.”

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey , the ranking Republican on the Banking Committee, “said [Raskin and Cook] … would threaten the independence of the Fed.”

I think these criticisms are some mixture of political grandstanding, hypocrisy and race politics.

Alan Blinder, a former Vice Chair of the Fed and a Princeton economist, told me the Federal Reserve would be enriched by these qualified appointees and the diversity they would bring: “They are capable, come from different backgrounds, and none of them have wacky views.”

Based on research he has done and his own experience, Blinder notes “there is significant evidence in various disciplines that diversity is an asset. When people come in with different ways of thinking, different backgrounds, the evidence is that works better than a completely homogenous group.”

The Biden nominees are three accomplished economists. Jefferson, who thus far has escaped the Republicans’ fire, was a staff economist at the Federal Reserve and was president of the National Economic Association.

Raskin was a Fed governor for three years and then deputy treasury secretary. For both posts, she was confirmed on voice vote.

“She brings a wealth of experience in banking regulation and an overall impressive record; she is great,” says Blinder.

Raskin now is being assailed for her forceful views on banking regulation and climate change. On the former, it’s a safe bet that McConnell is responding to complaints from campaign contributors.

Raskin no doubt considers climate change an existential global threat. So do prominent business leaders and others, including Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Clearly, it's beneficial for the Federal Reserve to have members with knowledge and passion about a serious long term economic threat. But the Fed's involvement or influence on this issue is extremely limited. Raskin’s being nominated to be a vice chair of the Fed, not head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Since the early days of the board of governors, there was a mandate for diversity — representing financial, agricultural, industrial and commercial interests.

In Cook's case, her economic research has focused on international economics and on economic inequities that affect minorities and women. All recent Federal Reserve chairmen have worried about the perils of economic inequality, so it's a good idea to have a governor with a special interest and expertise.

Cook has advised foreign governments on banking policy and was a senior staffer on the Council of Economic Advisers, where she won high marks. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Judith Hellerstein, an economist at the University of Maryland who was a colleague of Cook's at the CEA, noted that work can be high pressured and involve multiple constituencies: “Lisa was wonderful about navigating all of that,” which “will translate beautifully into her work at the Fed.”

That's a quality absent in Navarro, who made the race-based charge against her nomination. Read his unhinged reaction when subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee on what his role — if any — might have been in trying to sabotage the 2020 election results.

The most serious critic, supposedly, was Sen. Toomey, who charged that these two women were partisan radicals with little experience in the monetary matters central to the Federal Reserve.

Toomey's history suggests these criticisms are not be taken seriously.

Three years ago, Toomey supported Fed nominee, Stephen Moore . (Before Toomey was a Senator, he succeeded Moore as president of the conservative Club for Growth.) Moore, after Trump nominated him, acknowledged he knew little about how the Fed worked (and perhaps monetary policy itself); he was a right-wing partisan zealot beset with personal controversies. His nomination was so discredited, the White House had to pull it.

I’d suggest to Sen. Toomey that Cook is — in every way — eminently more qualified.

Over the past 40 years, the Federal Reserve has been led by five exceptionally able and quite different chairs. They led a mainly white male board; the current chairman, Jay Powell, has shown an appreciation that times have changed.

As the Fed faces crucial decisions, I am confident these three nominees will work well with Chairman Powell, the other members of the seven-person board, and regional bank presidents. The Senate should confirm Jefferson, Raskin and Cook — promptly.

Al Hunt is the former executive editor of Bloomberg News. He previously served as reporter, bureau chief and Washington editor for The Wall Street Journal. For almost a quarter century he wrote a column on politics for The Wall Street Journal, then The International New York Times and Bloomberg View. He hosts Politics War Room with James Carville. Follow him on Twitter @AlHuntDC.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Republicans may be divided over Trump, but that's of little solace to Biden and the Democrats

WASHINGTON - Democrats got another harsh reminder this past week of what the November elections could bring, which is to say trouble. With inflation roaring at a pace not seen in 40 years, intraparty Democratic debates about mask mandates and President Biden's weak approval ratings, the fundamentals for the midterm elections continue to look ominous for the party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Liz Cheney hits back at GOP critics of Jan 6 committee and previews hearings

House January 6 select committee vice-chair Liz Cheney said the panel’s upcoming hearings will disprove Republican claims that the probe is “tainted and political”.In an opinion column published on Thursday in the Wall Street Journal, the Wyoming Republican representative said the select committee will use public hearings to show lies told by former president Donald Trump and his allies “provoked the violence on January 6th,” the day a mob of the ex-president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in the worst attack on America’s legislature since the 1814 Burning of Washington. Ms Cheney, the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
finance-commerce.com

Fed nominees pledge to skip finance’s ‘revolving door’

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Three of President Joe Biden’s nominees to the Federal Reserve committed to lawmakers that, if confirmed to their posts, they would not work in financial services for four years after leaving the Fed.
U.S. POLITICS
American Banker

Top Republican suggests regional Fed should be overhauled

The top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee said Congress should weigh an overhaul of the U.S. Federal Reserve Regional Bank system and consider consolidating regional banks that are “wandering” into issues such as climate change. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said Thursday that the 12 regional banks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Peter Navarro
Person
Alan Blinder
Person
Jay Powell
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Donald Trump
HuffingtonPost

Sen. Joe Manchin Becomes Target In Democratic Senate Primaries

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is not on the ballot in November. But that isn’t stopping many Democratic Senate candidates from effectively running against him in competitive primaries. Whether attacking Manchin on Twitter, invoking his name to raise money, or accusing rivals of resembling the conservative Democratic senator, Manchin’s prominence...
CONGRESS & COURTS
850wftl.com

McConnell to speak as congressional Republicans divided over RNC censure resolution

(WASHINGTON) — Republican lawmakers are divided on what could become a defining issue for the GOP after the Republican National Committee passed a censure resolution last week including language critics said suggested the Jan. 6 attack was “legitimate political discourse” — with the top Republican in Congress teasing he’s prepared to answer a question on the issue Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#International Economics#Special Interest#The Federal Reserve#Davidson College#Gop#The Banking Committee#Princeton#Rask
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: A Manchin-Murkowski mindmeld

SUNDAY MORNING BIPARTISANSHIP — It was Throwback Sunday on CNN this morning, as two senators from opposing parties appeared together on “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper and spoke like reasonable adults. Sens. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.) and LISA MURKOWSKI (R-Alaska) — who are actual, real-life friends,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Roll Call Online

Climate views put Fed nominee Raskin in GOP’s crosshairs

Senate Republicans are mounting a campaign against President Joe Biden’s pick to fill a watchdog position at the Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank, over her views on girding against the financial risks of human-caused climate change. Biden nominated former Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin in January...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGAU

Fed nominee Bloom Raskin pledges not to 'direct loans'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Pushing back against critics, a key nominee to the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors said in testimony before a Senate panel that she would not make it more difficult for any industry to obtain bank loans. Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former Fed governor and...
BUSINESS
kion546.com

Fed nominee pushes back against GOP claims of anti-oil bias

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key nominee to the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors has said in testimony before a Senate panel that she would not make it harder for any industry to obtain bank loans. President Joe Biden nominated Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, the nation’s top bank regulator. She’s a former Fed governor and deputy Treasury Secretary. But Republicans have charged that Bloom Raskin’s previous statements on climate change suggest she would use her position at the Fed, if confirmed, to discourage banks from lending to oil and gas companies.
U.S. POLITICS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Republicans biggest foe heading into the midterms? Donald Trump

By all accounts, it is a near certainty the Republican Party will regain control of the House of Representatives this year and is well-positioned to gain one seat and secure a Senate majority. The only thing standing in the way is Donald Trump. If the national party leadership enters the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

475K+
Followers
57K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy