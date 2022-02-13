Wausau Woodchucks bring back all-star outfielder for 2022

Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Woodchucks officials say 2021 all-star and fan-favorite Kevin Kilpatrick, an outfielder from the College of Central Florida, is returning to the team for 2022.

Kilpatrick, a 6’0″ sophomore originally from Stockbridge, Georgia, had a highly successful 2021 Northwoods League Season with the Woodchucks.

In 19 games this spring he is hitting .357 with 21 RBIs and five home runs. Kevin had an amazing season with the Woodchucks in 2021, where he had a batting average of .325, hit six home runs, and stole 12 bases.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30 on the road. The team’s first home game will be Tuesday, May 31. Gates will open at 5:35 p.m. and first pitch is 6:35 p.m. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.