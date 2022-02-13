‘State of the Union’ Examines a Disintegrating Marriage in Season 2

Inventing Anna debuts on Netflix on Feb. 11, 2022. The American Dream comes repackaged and rebranded for social media in Inventing Anna, the nine-part Shondaland series about con-woman Anna Sorokin, better known as Anna Delvey. Based on Jessica Pressler’s hit New York Magazine article, it begins, as the piece does, with Delvey behind bars and awaiting trial, before it dives back in time to explore how she got there, and who she may have stepped on while climbing the ladder of New York’s social scene. While its nearly 10-hour runtime seems puzzling at first — given the few thousand words on which it’s based — the snazzy Netflix caper functions both as an energetic retelling, and a broader look not only at Delvey’s exploits, but at how the riveting article came to be (Pressler, as it happens, co-produced the show). It also acts as a sequel to the article by continuing its story, and while it may not illuminate many new details about its subject, it’s a blast to watch.

