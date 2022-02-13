ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘State of the Union’ Examines a Disintegrating Marriage in Season 2

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Can this marriage be saved? Should it? Heady questions to tackle on Valentine’s Day, launch date for the wittily bittersweet second season of writer Nick Hornby’s Emmy-winning romantic-dramedy anthology, State of the Union. Airing over 10 nights, each episode, directed by Stephen Frears, is comprised...

