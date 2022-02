Maine reported that more children died in 2021 from abuse, neglect or in households that had prior involvement with the child protective system than in any year on record. According to a report released last week by the Department of Health and Human Services, 25 child deaths were reported last year to the Office of Child and Family Services. That doesn’t include at least four deaths that were classified as homicides but haven’t been added because the criminal cases have not been resolved.

