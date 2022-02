When the Troubles kicked off in Belfast in August 1969, Kenneth Branagh was eight years old. He recalls cowering under a table with his mother and his older brother as paving stones were torn from the street and hurled through the windows of their Catholic neighbours. Ciarán Hinds was away on holiday in the countryside, and only found out what was going on when his father, a doctor, phoned to say he wouldn’t be joining the family for his usual week, because he felt honour-bound to stay and tend to his patients.

