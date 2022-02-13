All the Nostalgic "French Prince" Nods in "Bel-Air"

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Feb. 7-13. 1. Julia Garner, from “Ozark” among many other things, stars in “Inventing Anna.” Oh, you need more? She’ll play the scam artist who made her way into New York’s big-money crowd by pretending to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey. The nine-episode miniseries was created by Shonda Rhimes (whose “Bridgerton,” by the way, returns on March 25), and it’s based on a New York magazine article. Anna Chlumsky costars as the journalist who wrote the piece, and Laverne Cox, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Terry Kinney, Jennifer Esposito, and Anthony Edwards also are in the cast. It premieres Friday on Netflix.
