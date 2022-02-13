ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

All the Nostalgic "French Prince" Nods in "Bel-Air"

By Naledi Ushe
PopSugar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"Bel-Air" is a major departure from Will Smith's "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." The Peacock series — which stars Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Aunt Viv, Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Coco Jones...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Leads a Worldwide Performance of the ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme in New ‘Bel-Air’ Spot

Will Smith leads a global performance of his famous Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song in a new teaser for Bel-Air, the upcoming dramatic reboot of the hit Nineties sitcom. The new spot is also set to air during the Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 13, the same day Bel-Air premieres on Peacock. The ad, directed by Vicent Peone, opens with Smith delivering the first couple words of the theme — “Now this is a story…” — before a parade of Fresh Prince fans from around the world take over. There are musical contributions from accordions, sitars, flutes, guitars, bucket drummers,...
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

Sitcom or Not, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Knew How to Pull Off Drama

This Sunday, Peacock will premiere the first episode of Bel-Air, a contemporary, dramatic reimagining of the beloved ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. To mark the occasion, The Ringer is looking back on the legacy of the original series and the influence of the star who defined it, Will Smith. This is a story all about how pop culture got flipped, turned upside down. Welcome to Fresh Prince Day.
TV SERIES
wjtn.com

The long-awaited 'Fresh Prince' reboot, 'Bel-Air', arrives this weekend

This weekend, the long awaited Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air, arrives on your screens. The drama flips the script on the original sitcom version -- this is a darker, more realistic take on the story of a kid who moves from the rough streets of west Philly to the manicured sidewalks of Bel-Air.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Holmes
Person
Coco Jones
blackchronicle.com

‘Bel-Air’ Premiere Unites New Cast With ‘Fresh Prince’ Stars

‘Bel Air’ hasn’t even premiered yet and the show is already a huge hit with Hollywood. Wednesday night, “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” original cast members Will Smith, Joseph Marcell, Vernee Christell Watson-Johnson and Tatyana Ali co-mingled on the carpet of a very special star-studded drive-into experience and premiere pull-up screening for the highly anticipated new Peacock series, executive produced by Smith.
SANTA MONICA, CA
d1softballnews.com

Bel-Air, the series inspired by the success of Will Smith is out

Everything is ready for the reboot of the cult series of the 90s, “Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air“. By title “Bel-Air“, The new version has a more modern and dramatic key. “Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air“Was the story of Willy, a teenager from Philadelphia who, to...
TV SERIES
SFGate

Peacock’s Intriguing ‘Bel-Air’ Flips ‘Fresh Prince,’ and Turns Low Expectations Upside-Down : TV Review

No matter what it turned out to actually be, “Bel-Air” was always going to raise some eyebrows by its premise alone. As every network and streaming service scrambles to make the best (or at least most) use of their in-house IP, a grim reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” for Peacock sounds like something ripped straight from a “30 Rock” joke about NBC trying to make it 1990 again through science or magic. Transforming the neon flair of the popular Will Smith sitcom into a flashy drama could be the inevitable nadir of the Hollywood reboot machine going through its recyclables. But in 2022, there are far worse and stranger inspirations for shows than older ones that succeeded — and at least in its first three episodes, “Bel-Air” proves itself far from the worst offender.
TV SERIES
Lowell Sun

Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ reboots ‘The Fresh Prince’

It’s been some time since Will Smith was “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” but his hand is very much in a new version of the show. The sitcom’s premise stays the same while leaning more toward drama in “Bel-Air,” which Peacock debuted Sunday. Smith remains present as an executive producer of the show (along with Quincy Jones and the entire idea’s inspiration, Benny Medina), but the lead role now goes to newcomer Jabari Banks as a fictionalized Smith, a present-day Philadelphian whose life shifts in a major way when he moves in with privileged California relatives.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Prince#April Parker Jones#French#Bel Air#Og
Boston Globe

This week’s TV: A new prince in ‘Bel-Air,’ a con artist’s caper, and a creepy mystery

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Feb. 7-13. 1. Julia Garner, from “Ozark” among many other things, stars in “Inventing Anna.” Oh, you need more? She’ll play the scam artist who made her way into New York’s big-money crowd by pretending to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey. The nine-episode miniseries was created by Shonda Rhimes (whose “Bridgerton,” by the way, returns on March 25), and it’s based on a New York magazine article. Anna Chlumsky costars as the journalist who wrote the piece, and Laverne Cox, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Terry Kinney, Jennifer Esposito, and Anthony Edwards also are in the cast. It premieres Friday on Netflix.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Bel-Air review: A dramatic Fresh Prince that's more ridiculous and less charming

"Nostalgia's a hell of a drug," says Carlton Banks (Olly Sholotan). And Carlton should know, because all that Xanax he snorted literally starts pouring out of his nostril! Welcome to Bel-Air, a Fresh Prince update that replaces the laugh track with dramatic intensity. The reboot (debuting after the Super Bowl on Peacock) winds up overly sensitive yet also way too ludicrous, trapped between dueling instincts for soapy animosity and bland aspiration.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
whathifi.com

Bel-Air live stream: how to watch season 1 of the Fresh Prince reboot online

Bel-Air Season 1 – the Fresh Prince reboot produced by Will Smith – hits TV screens on Super Bowl Sunday, 13th February 2022. The dramatic remake of the beloved 1990s comedy stars Jabari Bank as young Will, who becomes the prince of a town called Bel-Air. What's the cheapest way to watch Bel-Air? Follow the steps below to watch a Bel-Air Season 1...
TV & VIDEOS
fox5atlanta.com

Actor Jordan L. Jones talks reimaging 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

'Bel-Air' is the highly anticipated dramatic retelling of the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' that reimagines the show for a brand new audience. Actor Jordan L. Jones plays Jazz in the new series, and he joins Good Day to talk about what viewers may expect from the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

'Bel-Air' is 'Fresh Prince' without any of the things that made it special

Like so many sitcom premises, the starting point of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is a traumatic upheaval. Its jaunty earworm of a theme song, rapped by series star Will Smith, glossed over the conceit's darker, even Brontë-esque aspects: that of a teen abruptly uprooted from the only home he's known; cut off almost entirely from his friends and close family; and sent off to live with distant, resentful relatives who had hoped they'd put everything he represents in the rearview mirror of their BMWs long ago.
TV SERIES
defpen

Review Roundup: Here’s What Everyone Is Saying About Morgan Cooper’s ‘Bel-Air’

Where To Watch: Peacock ($4.99 per month) Starring: Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Adrian Holmes. Description: Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air reimagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will (Jabari Banks) reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy