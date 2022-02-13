Letter from the Editor: Reader concerns range from bias to the comics

For the past two semesters, The Collegian has been working on a story (turned series of stories) regarding Willamette's Land Acknowledgement. We've worked to better understand its history and its implications and implementations, as well as the broader scholarship on Land Acknowledgments, and the work that is left to be done. We are still dedicated to this story and doing our due diligence on it, but we also want to apply what we've learned to our own practices as an institution. With what we've learned, we would like to put forth our own Land Acknowledgement, specific to The Collegian, which will be on our website, on our important documents, and read at any events or trainings we hold. We recognize that Land Acknowledgements alone are not a solution, but one step towards it, and we also aim to carry the intent of it in our work and our words.

