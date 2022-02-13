ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada Dominates China in Men's Hockey at 2022 Winter Olympics

By Adam Wells
Bleacher Report
 1 day ago

Coming off a loss to the United States on Saturday, Canada rebounded nicely with a 5-0 win over China in the final game of the preliminary round at the 2022 Winter Olympics for both teams. Both countries were already assured a spot in the playoff round. Sunday's game was...

