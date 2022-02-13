Canada Dominates China in Men's Hockey at 2022 Winter Olympics

Day 12 of the Winter Olympics saw Team USA's women's hockey team move on to the gold medal match with an opportunity to win back-to-back titles at the Winter Games. Standing in their way is a familiar foe -- Canada. The Americans beat Canada for the gold medal in Pyeongchang four years ago, and the two nations have combined to win all six gold medals in the event since it started in 1998. They'll battle for the seventh on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. U.S. skiing sensation Mikaela Shiffrin took to the alpine hill for her fourth event of the 2022 Games, the women's downhill, and for the fourth time, the most decorated World Cup skier in history failed to collect a medal. She'll have one more opportunity at individual gold in the women's combined on Wednesday and Thursday, and a shot at the podium in the team event.

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO