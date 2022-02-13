ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Another double-double in win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Adams provided 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 16 minutes before fouling...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ biggest mistake at 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

With the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline passing by, many teams changed their landscape. Some switched superstars, others got small buffs to their team in time for the postseason. However, many stood by their current roster and made no changes. One such team is the Memphis Grizzlies, and it is easy to see why. They are third in the Western Conference with a 40-18 record and have possible dark-horse MVP candidate in Ja Morant.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Adams
Lake Oswego Review

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fouling#Field Goal Percentage#Hornets
numberfire.com

Dennis Schroder set to make Rockets debut Monday

Houston Rockets point guard Dennis Schroder is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Utah Jazz. Schroder is expected to be available for the first time since the Rockets acquired him from the Boston Celtics last week. He will likely work as the primary backup point guard to Kevin Porter Jr.
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
libertyballers.com

Embiid posts triple-double in another MVP-caliber performance in win vs. Cavs

The Sixers are 2-0 in the James Harden era and the guy hasn’t even played a game yet. As the Sixers wait for their former MVP teammate to join them, their current MVP favorite was dominant yet again in a 103-93 win over the Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center Saturday. The win improves the Sixers to 34-22 on the season. They’ll welcome the Celtics Tuesday. We’ll see if that will be Harden’s Sixers debut.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Double-double in win

Stewart recorded 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 30 minutes in Friday's 141-119 loss to the Hornets. Stewart's 12 rebounds were a game-high between both teams. He has been grabbing boards at a high rate recently, as he has pulled down 11.8 rebounds per game across his last eight appearances. The big man has also averaged 10.3 points and 1.1 blocks across 29.3 minutes during that stretch.
NBA
CBS Sports

Braxton Key: Posts another double-double

Key recorded 17 points (7-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's G League loss to Raptors 905. Although the Blue Coats snapped a four-game winning streak Saturday, Key remained consistent with his fifth straight double-double. He's now averaging 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 30.5 minutes per game this year.
NBA
Reuters

Rudy Gobert returns, then gets ejected as Jazz rout Rockets

EditorsNote: rewords headline, first graf and fifth through seventh grafs. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Rudy Gobert played well after a nine-game absence but then was ejected as the Utah Jazz pummeled the Houston Rockets 135-101 Monday night in Salt Lake City. Not quite a month after losing to...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy