Predators' Filip Forsberg: Keeps point streak alive in loss

Forsberg extended his point streak to six games with an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to...

Kuemper, Landeskog help Avs beat Stars, extend streak to 19

DALLAS — (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total...
Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
Red-hot Auston Matthews leads Leafs into Vancouver

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily...
Skinner scores 4 goals, Sabres top skidding Canadiens 5-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored four goals in a game for the first time in his career, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 to snap a three-game winless streak. Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo, his fourth goal of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for NHL-worst Montreal, which lost its third straight since firing coach Dominique Ducharme and naming Martin St. Louis interim coach. The Canadiens’ overall winless streak extended to 10 games, their worst skid since 1926. Skinner’s third goal put the Sabres ahead for good, 4-3, with 11:44 remaining, and his fourth with 1:46 left ended the Canadiens’ chances.
Who Should the Wild Want To Face In the Playoffs? Predators or Blues?

“If they’re contenders, so are we,” Kevin Fiala told the media after the Minnesota Wild’s 3-2 victory over the Metro Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night. That might sound cocky, but Fiala is right. This year, the Canes are a consensus Cup contender, and Minnesota thoroughly outplayed them. Per MoneyPuck, Saturday’s game showcased the two teams with the highest Stanley Cup odds, per its model. Minnesota sits at 10.7% (with Carolina just behind at 10.3%) to win it all. Potential Cup Final preview? Perhaps.
Predators' Juuse Saros: Blitzed in loss

Saros made 38 saves on 42 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Jets on Saturday. Saros made plenty of saves in this one, but the Jets simply uncorked too many shots for Saros to keep his team in it. The 26-year-old netminder has been sensational this season, though he has allowed four goals in each of his last two starts, both resulting in losses.
MacKinnon Returns, Kuemper Gets A Shutout In Avs 4-0 Win Over Stars

In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Keeps scoring streak alive

Clarke notched 16 points (8-12 FG), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-118 victory over Charlotte. Clarke has now scored in double digits in each of his last five appearances off the bench, and he's ended three or fewer rebounds away from posting a double-double in three of those contests as well. Clarke is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game since the beginning of January.
Forsberg makes 33 saves, Senators defeat Capitals

Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown each notched a goal and assist, and Anton Forsberg made 33 out of 34 saves in the Senators' 4-1 victory. Alex Formenton scored at 5:34 of the first period to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead, the Senators' first goal in 162:39. "I think people were...
Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Huskies clip Eagles to keep win streak alive

UConn concluded this season’s series with Boston College on Friday night with a strong 6-4 finish. This is UConn’s sixth straight Hockey East win, which propels the Huskies up to No. 2 in conference standings. “We’re certainly pleased with the three points tonight,” head coach Mike Cavanaugh said...
Canadiens Two Losses From Breaking Franchise Loss Streak Record

The Montreal Canadiens have now lost 10 games in a row. Well technically 8 if you really want to give them a chance and that’s if you take away the two overtime losses against Vegas and Colorado. But a loss is a loss so the Habs lost 10 in a row in my books. Since the turn of the new year, the Canadiens have won only 1 single game in 15. A 5 to 3 win over the Dallas Stars.
Blues' David Perron: Opens scoring on power play

Perron scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. It took 8:19 for the Blues to record a shot against Marc-Andre Fleury, but it was Perron's tally which opened the scoring. The winger had posted a single assist in his last 10 outings. The 33-year-old has been a productive source of secondary scoring in the Blues' deep offense this season despite the recent dry spell -- he's at nine goals, 22 points, 77 shots on net and 35 hits through 33 appearances. With the inconsistency lately, Perron is more likely to see time in the middle six, though his power-play role, where he's picked up 11 points this season, remains intact.
Kuemper blanks Stars as Avalanche increase point streak to 19 games

DALLAS (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total to 72...
Wild get goal, assist from Fiala, Gaudreau, beat Canes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist for the Minnesota Wild in a 3-2 victory over Carolina. Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov scored consecutive goals in the third period to tighten the game. Kirill Kaprizov also scored and Cam Talbot made 37 saves for the Wild. They are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games. Talbot has won four straight starts with a total of five goals allowed. Fiala has 10 goals and eight assists in his last 14 games. Frederik Andersen stopped 24 shots for the Hurricanes. He is still 14-2-1 in his last 17 starts.
The Detroit Red Wings Stock Exchange: The Philly Series

The Detroit Red Wings have played two games since the All-Star break, both against Philly. The Wings came away with a 6-3 win in Philadelphia and a 4-2 win in Detroit. With a two-win week wrapped up, let’s head to the Red Wings Stock Exchange to asses the player’s performances.
Solving the Nashville Predators’ Penalty Problem

As Matt Borowiecki sat in the penalty box, watching the Nashville Predators squander an early 2-0 lead, it was a feeling both he and his team recognized all too well. It’s to the surprise of nobody that the Predators are the most penalized team in the NHL this season, but on Saturday night it came back in behemoth fashion to bite Nashville on the behind. The Winnipeg Jets erased a two-goal deficit with three power-play goals, including two during a five-minute power play after Borowiecki landed an elbow to the chin of Evgeny Svechnikov. He received a five-minute penalty plus a game misconduct.
