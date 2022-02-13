Predators' Filip Forsberg: Keeps point streak alive in loss

Perron scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. It took 8:19 for the Blues to record a shot against Marc-Andre Fleury, but it was Perron's tally which opened the scoring. The winger had posted a single assist in his last 10 outings. The 33-year-old has been a productive source of secondary scoring in the Blues' deep offense this season despite the recent dry spell -- he's at nine goals, 22 points, 77 shots on net and 35 hits through 33 appearances. With the inconsistency lately, Perron is more likely to see time in the middle six, though his power-play role, where he's picked up 11 points this season, remains intact.

