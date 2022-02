My Hero Academia has introduced the edgiest pro hero to the series yet with the Team-Up Missions spin-off manga series! Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is currently in one of its most intense stories to date as it gets ready for its final moments, but if you are looking for a much less intense experience thankfully there are still ways to get that fix. The special spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, is a side series from illustrator Yoko Akiyama (who also worked as an assistant for Horikoshi himself) that introduces fun new sides to the hero world.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO