NHL

Red Wings' Dan Renouf: Reassigned to AHL

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Renouf was demoted to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday. Renouf did...

www.cbssports.com

deadlinedetroit.com

Lapointe: For Black History Month, 2 Detroit Red Wings and Racism in Hockey

This year, Detroit’s hockey culture provides a simultaneous double dip for Black History Month with two distinctly different story arcs – one Black and one white. The first involves the Smith brothers – Givani and Gemel of the Red Wings. With Gemel joining younger brother Givani on the roster earlier this month, the team boasts two Black siblings for the first time in franchise history.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Troy Stecher: Back at it

Stecher (wrist) has been activated off injured reserve and will return to the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Flyers. Stecher is expected to return to a second-pairing role following his three-month absence due to a wrist injury. The 27-year-old defender has picked up one helper through six games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Pius Suter: Helps Wings edge Flyers

Suter supplied an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flyers. Suter's small stature at 5-foot-9, 176 pounds is not prohibitive of production, as he plays heads up offensively and is slippery around defenders. The Swiss national is up to 11 goals and 12 assists through 49 games, which is only four points shy of his rookie-campaign total with the Blackhawks.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Red Wings Preview: Rematch in the Motor City

The Flyers took a two-game winning streak into the All-Star break, then returned with a disappointing showing against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night in a 6-3 loss on home ice. The two teams meet again on Saturday afternoon, this time in Detroit. Game time is 12 p.m. Team...
NHL
texasguardian.com

Red Wings try to string wins together, take on red-hot Wild

The Detroit Red Wings need an extended hot streak to stay in the playoff race. Back-to-back victories over Philadelphia since the All-Star break have helped their cause. They'll look to keep building momentum when they visit the Minnesota Wild on Monday in St. Paul. Detroit won at Philadelphia6-3 on Wednesday,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Vladislav Namestnikov: Not practicing Sunday

Namestnikov did not participate in Sunday's practice and is questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota due to an undisclosed injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. Namestnikov has averaged 15:35 of ice time and registered four points over the last 10 games. If the 29-year-old is withheld from participation Monday it will result in his first absence of the season. Giavani Smith is a likely candidate to see expanded minutes if Namestnikov is ruled out.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Matt Boldy’s Hat Trick Powers Wild To A 7-4 Win Over Red Wings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rookie Matt Boldy had his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 7-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Kirill Kaprizov had two goals, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman also scored, and...
HOCKEY
Broad Street Hockey

Preview: Flyers visit Red Wings in redemption attempt

We are at the mushy middle of the NHL regular season. Not yet getting excited by transactions or realistic rumors within the weeks prior to the trade deadline, but already past the part of the season that has enough runway for a team to change the direction they are going. Everything has been pretty much decided right now, so we’re just coasting and biding our time until we can think about those damn things we love so much but they don’t typically love us back: trades.
NHL
FanSided

Red Wings Score Early but Hot Start Fizzles in 7-4 Loss

The Detroit Red Wings started a brutal stretch of seven games Monday night that would pit them against some of the best in the league. Detroit couldn’t have asked for a better start but they would dig a hole after they just couldn’t climb out of in a 7-4 loss to Minnesota.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: Hamilton, Red Wings, Hayton

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton isn’t returning to the ice for the team’s Super Bowl Sunday matchup against Pittsburgh, but Devils team reporter Amanda Stein says he’s getting closer to returning to the lineup from a jaw injury that’s kept him out of the lineup since the beginning of January. Hamilton has been practicing with the team but is still getting comfortable with the helmet protection required for him to safely play as his jaw continues to recover. New Jersey has won just four out of 15 games with Hamilton out of the lineup. They undoubtedly miss his production and play-driving ability from the back end.
NHL
FanSided

Wild vs. Red Wings: Minnesota showing no love for the Eastern Conference

The Minnesota Wild ends a two-game home stand with a Valentine’s Day matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. But the Wild has shown no love to Eastern Conference opponents this season. With a 3-2 win over Carolina on Saturday night, Minnesota improved to 13-1-2 in 16 games against the East. The lone regulation loss came against the Florida Panthers in late November.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings’ comeback bid falls short as Matt Boldy’s hat trick lifts Wild

Rookie Matt Boldy, in his 13th NHL game, recorded his first career hat trick Monday and the Minnesota Wild held on to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 at Xcel Energy Center. The Red Wings (22-22-6), coming off back-to-back victories over the Philadelphia Flyers, haven’t won three in a row since a five-game streak from Nov. 24-Dec. 4.
NHL
FanSided

Flyers Look for Redemption Against Red Wings

The Flyers will be treating fans in Michigan to a hockey matinee kicking off Saturday’s NHL action at noon as they land in Detroit to take on the Red Wings. They say that familiarity breeds contempt, and Philadelphia could use a little bit of that after dropping the first of back-to-back games against Detroit.
NHL
Yardbarker

Both Gemel and Givani Smith to play against Minnesota on Monday

The Smith brothers have finally be united on the ice. According to Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, both Gemel Smith and Givani Smith will play against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. It will mark the first time the two Smiths have been in the lineup since the Red...
NHL
Detroit News

Goalie Thomas Greiss 'terrific' in return as Red Wings dump Flyers

Detroit — Goalie Thomas Greiss hadn’t been between the pipes in a game for the Detroit Red Wings in five weeks, but he didn’t show many signs of rust in Saturday afternoon’s start against the Philadelphia Flyers. Greiss made 32 saves as the Red Wings got...
NHL
The Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Red Wings have confidence as they head on the road

Among the encouraging trends for the Detroit Red Wings as they approach the middle of February with April on their minds: their recent success on the road. They play at the Minnesota Wild on Monday, come home, and then play at the New York Rangers Thursday. Both teams entered the week above the the playoff line, which is where the Wings (22-21-6) hope to be when the season ends in 33 games. They're in position to challenge for a wild-card spot, buoyed by a two-game winning streak that has created a wave of confidence.
NHL

