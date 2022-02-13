Red Wings' Dan Renouf: Reassigned to AHL

Among the encouraging trends for the Detroit Red Wings as they approach the middle of February with April on their minds: their recent success on the road. They play at the Minnesota Wild on Monday, come home, and then play at the New York Rangers Thursday. Both teams entered the week above the the playoff line, which is where the Wings (22-21-6) hope to be when the season ends in 33 games. They're in position to challenge for a wild-card spot, buoyed by a two-game winning streak that has created a wave of confidence.
