Omaha flower and candy shops prepare for Valentine's Day

This is Frank Piccolo's 57th Valentine's Day working in the flower business.

"We started about a week ago, we start by pulling all our containers we anticipate we're gonna need, getting them ready. On Sunday, we started actually putting greens into the vases," said Piccolo.

It's always all about roses.

"Starting Monday, starting to put flowers into the vases, we do that all week, we shoot to complete 350 bouquets a day to get us to where we are now," said Piccolo.

Another popular item would be sunflowers.

"We made up 200 bouquets, of roses and sunflowers and it's kind of not the norm but people do buy them," he said.

Piccolo admits there were supply chain and transportation issues getting the flowers to the store.

"We had been facing some real issues in terms of the vases, the glass containers, that's lightened up a little bit. As we go along, I think it's going to be here with us for a while but we're able to shift from this product to that product to make it work," said Piccolo.

It wouldn't be Valentine's Day without flowers and candy. Suzi Bonnett owns Chocolaterie Stam and calls chocolates the "star of the show."

"We do a lot of pre-selecting of boxes but people can choose their own, of course, and then we do chocolate-dipped strawberries. We do thousands of them, we dip them freshly every morning. I do most of them," said Bonnett.

This is her shop's 13th year but she's also preparing for Superbowl Sunday. By dipping thousands of berries for all her potential customers.

"Last year was probably my biggest Valentine's, this year I'm hoping, of course, to beat it," said Bonnett.

Valentine's day is another opportunity to gift the people we love or at least gift ourselves.

"It's nice to gift something to somebody a lot of time and work went into," said Bonnett.

