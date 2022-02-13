ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'Full blown' pandemic could be ending soon, Fauci says; US daily infection totals falling sharply: COVID-19 Updates

By Claire Thornton and John Bacon, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sljg8_0eDKzNKC00

The U.S. has almost reached the end of the "full blown" pandemic and could reach immunity levels sufficient to limit the spread of the virus soon, Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

Local health agencies should feel comfortable ending mask mandates when that happens, the White House's top public health adviser said. He said such restrictions could pass into history this year.

"As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19, which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated," Fauci told The Financial Times . "There will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus."

Some of that optimism has been fueled by the steady decline in daily U.S. infections. The U.S. is reporting fewer than 200,000 COVID-19 cases a day for the first time since Christmas, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Case counts are now less than a quarter of the peak of the current, omicron surge.

The U.S., however, remains on track to reach 1 million COVID deaths in April.

Also in the news:

►Zen Solutions of Arlington, Virginia,  has agreed to pay $31,000 in damages and civil penalties to settle allegations that it improperly secured multiple loans during the pandemic, prosecutors said.

►Hundreds of people who were given COVID-19 vaccine shots at a New Haven, Connecticut, clinic will need another jab after health officials said vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were improperly refrigerated .

► Mobile, Alabama, the city that calls itself the “birthplace of Mardi Gras,” kicked off its first Mardi Gras celebration since Fat Tuesday 2020 , nearly two years into the pandemic.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 77.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 919,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data . Global totals: More than 410.8 million cases and over 5.8 million deaths. More than 213.7 million Americans – 64.4% – are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

📘What we're reading: Mask on? Mask off? Here's what experts are saying as multiple states lift mask mandates amid falling case counts and pandemic fatigue.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's free Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group .

Subway ridership rebounding as New Yorkers emerge after omicron surge

New York subway ridership is starting to rebound after two years of sagging numbers amid the pandemic. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority reported subway ridership topped 3 million for three days in a row last week, a first since the omicron wave hit New York in mid-December. Weekday ridership regularly topped 5.5 million before COVID-19, but it cratered during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and fell as much as 95%.

Riders gradually returned during 2021 and ridership regularly surpassed 3 million beginning in late September, until omicron hit in December. The authority projects ridership will be up to 20% below pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2024.

Blockades on Canada-US border continue, protests swell

Police swept through the lingering protest of COVID-19 restrictions near the massive Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit to Canada on Sunday, arresting a few truckers and other protesters still attempting to block the nation's largest border crossing. Police said the last vehicles were being towed away. It was not immediately clear when the bridge, shut down by protests for a week, would reopen. The bridge closure has severely hampered U.S.-Canada trade and prompted the auto industry to scale back production in both countries.

"Enforcement will continue in the demonstration area and there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity," Windsor, Ontario, police tweeted Sunday. "The public should avoid the area."

Vaccines for kids under 5 delayed

Pfizer and BioNTech pushed the pause button Friday on the process of authorizing its COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest children. The companies said in a release that they want to wait until data becomes available on a third vaccine dose, likely in early April. They had originally said such data would become available in late March or early April and they would ask for authorization then. But under pressure from the Food and Drug Administration, the companies submitted their data and requested authorization for the first two doses, saying they could add a third in the future.

Friday's news seems to reverse that and return to their earlier position.

An FDA advisory committee was planned for Tuesday to consider the request but has been canceled. No new date has been set.

Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Full blown' pandemic could be ending soon, Fauci says; US daily infection totals falling sharply: COVID-19 Updates

Comments / 336

Stephen Gressard
1d ago

DO NOT FORGET! Democrats shut cities down, masked children, jailed pastors and released murderers, destroyed small businesses and enriched large companies. This has NOTHING to do with science and everything to do with the election year. DO. NOT. FORGET.

Reply(73)
263
Ricky Gohl
1d ago

the American people made the decision that the pandemic was done. Fauci is trying to save face, his and the democrats dictatorship is coming to an end.

Reply(8)
123
Anne Cradit
1d ago

it was the Democrats that destroyed all the businesses, in my opinion there was no pandemic it was all planned to destroy us all

Reply(23)
110
Related
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: Fauci Says Full-Blown Pandemic Almost Over; UK Watches ‘Delacron’ Variant; Kane Test Positivity Stuck at 11.1%

OVERVIEW: Fauci Says Full-Blown Pandemic Almost Over; FDA OK’s Monoclonal Vs. Omicron; UK Tracking New Variants; Norway Takes ‘Live With’ Approach. The U.S. has almost reached the end of the “full blown” pandemic and could reach immunity levels sufficient to limit the spread of the virus soon, Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Financial Times.
KANE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
Washington Examiner

House GOP wants answers on Fauci shutting down COVID-19 lab leak debate

House Republicans want answers after recently unearthed emails appear to show Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins silenced scientists who believed early in the pandemic that COVID-19 may have originated from a Wuhan lab. The emails appear to show that although Collins, the now-former head of the National Institutes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci says ‘normality’ might be coming back soon

The United States is “on the road to approaching normality,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the novel coronavirus. What’s happening: States across the U.S. are ending mask mandates and ending COVID-19 restrictions, as I wrote for the Deseret News. Delaware, New...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Laredo Morning Times

Mask mandates continue to fall as Fauci says U.S. may be approaching 'normality'

Mask mandates continued to fall in traditionally cautious blue states Wednesday as the number of U.S. coronavirus cases plunged, covid-19 hospitalizations dropped below 100,000 and the government's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said the country is "on the road to approaching normality." In New York, Illinois and Rhode Island, governors...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The White House#The Financial Times#Johns Hopkins University#Omicron
The Independent

Fauci says US is exiting ‘full blown pandemic phase’ and safety measures will increasingly be local

Dr Anthony Fauci has said that the US is moving out of “the full-blown pandemic phase” and that safety measures to limit the spread will be increasingly local. “There will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus,” the chief medical adviser to the president told the Financial Times. According to the World Health Organization, at least half a million people have died globally since the highly transmissible Omicron variant appeared in November of last year. The Washington Post reported that the number of new cases of Covid-19 decreased by...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

US daily COVID-19 cases fall below 500K, data shows

For the first time in weeks, new daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were reported below the 500,000 mark. Data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center showed Wednesday that new cases tallied 398,914. New deaths, however, have been on an upward trend amidst this winter's surge of the omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Dr. Fauci Tells Fox News Doctor Evidence Leans ‘Very, Very Strongly’ Towards Covid Being a ‘Natural Occurrence’

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that there is overwhelming evidence that Covid-19 was a natural occurence and not a lab leak. “Well, we always have to keep an open mind on this,” the nation’s top doctor on infectious diseases said to Dr. Marc Siegel on SiriusXM’s Doctor Radio. “But if you talk to the real card-carrying molecular virologists — they feel that the evidence and the circumstances weigh very very strongly that this is a natural occurrence.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Even Fauci thinks the end is in sight! COVID tsar predicts almost all of US will have hit Omicron peak within WEEKS as early tri-state epicenters see infections plunge by up to 64%

The nation's top infectious disease specialist says Omicron cases will likely start dropping throughout the nation by mid-February as the hardest-hit cities experience infection rate dips of up to 64 percent. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US will likely start to 'see a turnaround' in cases and hospitalizations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time

Dr. Fauci Says U.S. Omicron Outbreak ‘Going in the Right Direction’

Bloomberg — President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser expressed optimism that the omicron surge that has pushed Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations to records will soon peak, though that decline won’t be uniform throughout the U.S.“Things are looking good,” Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “We don’t want to get overconfident, but they look like they’re going in the right direction right now.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Conspiracy theorist who spread fake news about Covid-19 on her streaming channel refused vaccine, contracted the virus and died in hospital after refusing treatment

Fake news and misinformation about the Covid-19 virus and the vaccines seem to be one of the major problems in the country since a decent number of vaccine hesitant people rely on this news when deciding whether to get vaccinated against the virus or not. When it comes to Omicron,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

386K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy