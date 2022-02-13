Mini farm includes metal barn with 11 stalls

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve been a fan of designer Sarah Sherman Samuel from the start of her fairly meteoric rise in the interiors world, then you likely remember her two-tone Venice kitchen, which featured Semihandmade‘s DIY Shaker fronts. Fast-forward four years, and she launched her own beadboard door and drawer front collab with the brand in 2017, which she followed up with the addition of Quarterline, a modern take on the traditional shaker cabinet named for the smaller size of its stile and available in six colorways. Since launching in 2019, Quarterline’s been a best-seller, so it’s only fitting that Semihandmade and Sherman Samuel are coming together again to launch DIY Quarterline, an unfinished, paintable drawer and door front series with a truly unlimited amount of styling possibilities.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO