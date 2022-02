Although two weeks have now passed since Rafael Nadal’s resounding comeback triumph against Daniil Medvedev, the Australian Open 2022 topic is still very hot, but not only. There is also talk of this continuous fight between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to decide who will be able to raise the most majors, without forgetting Roger Federer in the background of him majesty.

