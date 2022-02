For the third time in four seasons, the NFC West is in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks aren’t in any of those games, but what has remained true since 2002 divisional realignment is that the Seahawks are the only NFC West team to win a Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams are looking to put that stat in the trash can when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO