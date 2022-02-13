Shedeur Sanders to appear in Super Bowl ad alongside Dad

It’s no surprise that Deion Sanders is in the mix for a commercial during Super Bowl Sunday. It’s actually a pretty regular occurrence for one of the greatest players ever and definitely one of the most charismatic. But this year his son, and starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders is joining in for a starring role.

The two will be featured in a Oikos Yogurt ad during the game between Los Angeles and Cincinnati. The premise of the ad is based on the question, “Are you strong enough to out-strong dad strength?”

The commercial has been teased on social media with the father and son duo playfully staring one another down. Oikos has previously done high profile ads with Cam Newton during his first stint with the Carolina Panthers.

The commercial is another benchmark for Shedeur Sanders who continues to benefit from NIL opportunities. The quarterback most recently signed endorsement deals with Gatorade and a clothing line from newly retired Tom Brady.

The Super Bowl airs on NBC at 6:30pm on Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

