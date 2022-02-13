ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Concert Review: Dua Lipa brings high-energy ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour to State Farm Arena￼

By Jacob Nguyen
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASh50_0eDKxbPq00
Dua Lipa at State Farm Arena. (Photos by Jacob Nguyen)

Dua Lipa finally brought her pandemic-delayed “Future Nostalgia” tour to State Farm Arena on Saturday, performing nothing but the hits in a high-energy 90-minute set.

The English pop star has racked up an impressive list of chart-toppers in just eight short years, as well as winning a shelf full of Grammy and Brit Awards.

Dua Lipa is known for her slick pop and dance songs, and she opened with the one-two punch of “Physical” and “New Rules” in a glowing neon green bodysuit surrounded by her agile dancers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CK3E_0eDKxbPq00
Elton John was projected on a screen during the “Cold Heart” duet.

Dua and the dancers made good use of the multi-tiered stage, which included a long catwalk that extended into the middle of the arena floor. The pulsating lights, including a shimmering cube of light, were used to transform the arena into a big nightclub.

While Dua changed costumes, there were also “interludes” accompanied by animated video and dance breaks for the team to show off their moves. A giant lobster was even brought on to the stage to reference the video of her song “We’re Good.”

During “Good In Bed,” which she dedicated to a very happy fan, she showed off her sexy side by laying down on the edge of the catwalk to sing to fans who gathered right in front of her.

The energy of the show kept building and building with Dua saving some of her biggest songs until the very end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0nK4_0eDKxbPq00
Dua Lipa sings “Levitating” at State Farm Arena.

“One Kiss,” “Electricity,” “Hallucinate” and “Cold Heart” – her duet with Elton John, who was projected on the screen singing his part – were done in rapid succession then she climbed onto a platform and was hoisted over the stage for “Levitating.”

She closed the concert with her biggest hit “Don’t Start Now,” which had the entire arena singing and dancing along.

What was interesting to me was the large range of ages at Dua Lipa’s show. From young kids to a grey-haired mom and her son singing the lyrics, it was nice to see that Dua Lipa’s music can bring together so many people to have a fun evening out.

The post Concert Review: Dua Lipa brings high-energy ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour to State Farm Arena￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Miami New Times

Revisiting Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, the Perfect Pop Album That Got Everyone Through the Pandemic

In the nearly four years since Dua Lipa last performed in Miami, the British pop star's career has skyrocketed beyond even the wildest expectations. She's been everywhere — from British Vogue covers to the Grammys stage to the Versace runway — and for good reason: Her 2020 follow-up to 2017's self-titled debut dominated charts and swept awards. With inspirations ranging from Europop and 2000s dance to funk and disco, the album proved an instant classic, expertly toeing the line between influence and innovation, all while remaining endlessly listenable.
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

Dua Lipa Postpones a Pair of Canadian Tour Dates: ‘I’m Sorry We Have to Wait a Bit Longer’

Dua Lipa announced on Monday (Jan. 24) that she’s postponing a pair of tour dates in Canada. “My loves, I am sorry for any inconvenience, but my shows in Montreal & Toronto are being rescheduled to July 25th & 27th,” she wrote in a Twitter message to her nine million followers. “All tickets will be honoured for the new dates. I’m sorry we have to wait a bit longer to sing and dance with each other live but I can’t wait to see you all!”
MUSIC
In Style

Dua Lipa Paired Her LBD With Sky-High Patent Leather Boots

Nobody does a little black dress quite like Dua Lipa — from barely there cutout numbers to sheer naked frocks. However, her latest LBD was more prim and polished than usual, but there was still an element of sexy. On Thursday, the pop star appeared on The Late Show...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Dua Lipa launches “arts and culture newsletter” Service95 with podcast series to follow

Dua Lipa has today launched her “global style, arts and culture newsletter” called Service95. The free platform was announced last November and will be released weekly to subscribers – you can sign up here. Talking about the venture, Lipa said: “I find huge joy in telling people what I’ve learned about in any given city and love finding connection in our shared experiences. Service95 is going to take that idea and bring it to anyone who’s as curious as I am about life.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Elton John
WWD

Dua Lipa Looks to Balenciaga, Mugler, Marine Serre for Opening Night of ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa’s highly anticipated “Future Nostalgia” tour has begun and it’s looking like the singer will not disappoint in terms of fashion. During the tour’s opening night on Thursday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the British singer naturally had multiple outfit changes, wearing the likes of Balenciaga and Mugler.More from WWDBreakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style Moments2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet: PhotosFront row at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022 For one act of the concert, she wore a custom look by Balenciaga, featuring a lingerie bodysuit with fluo yellow lace and was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Laredo Morning Times

Dua Lipa Proves the Pandemic Only Made Her Stronger at ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour Kickoff

MIAMI — The future never looks quite as bold as humans envision it to be. Save for touchscreen tech and an electric car monopoly, the promises of the present decade have been largely squandered by a relentless pandemic that rages on more than two years after it began. Still, despite the sea of masked faces singing back at her during the first show of her long-awaited Future Nostalgia tour, an exhilarated Dua Lipa dared to conjure an alternative version of both past and future: one in which a once-in-a-century event never interrupted her inevitable rise to the top of the pop music throne.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Farm Arena#Future Nostalgia#Cold Heart
Connecticut Post

Dua Lipa Tells ‘Colbert’ She ‘Manifested’ Elton John Collaboration

Dua Lipa stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday evening for an extended interview where she talked everything from her upcoming Future Nostalgia tour, her new Service95 newsletter — and how she once answered a FaceTime call from Elton John while wearing only a bikini and a cowboy hat.
CELEBRITIES
95.5 FM WIFC

Service95, Dua Lipa’s new “concierge service” newsletter, is here

Dua Lipa has officially launched Service95, a “global style, culture, and society concierge service created to help the reader make sense of the world.”. Her new newsletter and website will feature articles and features about a variety of topics, curated by Dua herself. The first issue includes information on Amapiano — a kind of South African house music — plus articles on Hong Kong’s all-female roller derby crew, an under-the-radar place in Paris to shop for housewares, and Dua’s personal London restaurant recommendations.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Dua Lipa Enjoys Dinner In Eye-Catching Ensemble Ahead Of World Tour

Dua Lipa is taking her time enjoying Miami before kicking off her highly-awaited "Future Nostalgia" world tour. The "Levitating" singer was spotted in the Florida beach town sporting an eye-catching ensemble for dinner. Staying true to her well-known eclectic style, the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist paired a multi-colored bandana top...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
orlandoweekly.com

Everything we saw at Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia show at Orlando’s Amway Center

On the second night of her 'The Future Nostalgia Tour,' Dua Lipa delivered a night of solace to her fans who might be worried about the impact of the recently Florida Senate-approved “Don’t Say Gay” bill (Senate Bill 1834 and House Bill 1557) on their lives. Dedicated fans waited two years amid pandemic chaos to witness Lipa's enthralling live show: a buoyant dance crew, comic book-animated visuals, giant lobsters and dancers on skates with mocktails. With Lolo Zouaï and Caroline Polachek as energetic and superlunary support, Dua Lipa peppily led fans through a Lichtenstein colored, hypnotic-filtered, all ages dance club that left them in a breathless trance.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Dua Lipa To Host New Podcast 'At Your Service'

Dua Lipa is an international pop star, and in addition to being an amazing singer, dancer and entertainer, she's showcasing her skills as a podcast host with her brand new podcast, "Dua Lipa: At Your Service." "Dua Lipa: At Your Service," conceived and produced by Studio 2054 Productions, will officially...
BEAUTY & FASHION
jacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: Billie Eilish brings her 'Happier Than Ever Tour' to Atlanta's State Farm Arena

Billie Eilish made a stop at State Farm Arena for the first leg of her "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour" on Saturday night, Feb 5. The sold-out show was the second stop on the tour, and State Farm Arena officials announced Sunday that "approximately 92 percent of fan-generated waste was diverted from landfills by either being recycled, donated, composted or reused."
ATLANTA, GA
thepeachreview.com

Kacey Musgraves brings her “star-crossed: unveiled” Tour to State Farm Arena on Feb. 9

Six-time GRAMMY Award-winning, singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves embarks on her sold-out North American tour, “star-crossed: unveiled,” promoted by AEG Presents. Kicking off last night in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the shows see Kacey performing selections from her critically acclaimed album star-crossed for the first time and marks her first-ever triumphant arena tour across America. With stops including Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Feb. 9, New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, Dallas’ American Airlines Center in her native state of Texas, and Bridgestone Arena in her current home of Nashville, Kacey ends the tour on a high note at LA’s famed Crypto.com Arena. The shows feature support artists King Princess and MUNA; more information on tickets in Atlanta is available HERE.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy