Review: Soul Electronics’ Emotion Pro Earbuds Are Sturdy and Offer Great Sound — But Are they Worth the Price?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Table of Contents

When it comes to picking your next pair of wireless earbuds , you’ve got nearly an infinite range to pick from. It’s hard to stand out from the crowd when the entire crowd is all wireless and very regularly touted as having a great sound. It’s tough, and it’s something that the Soul Emotion Pro earbuds have to try and do if they want to be worth your attention and money.

Soul Electronics sent SPY a pair of the Soul Emotion Pro earbuds to review so we could see if these headphones were really worth it. Our thoughts below.

Specifications

Dimensions: Earbuds: 27.85 x 20.61 x 24.7mm; Charging Case: 60 x 27 x 41.36mm

Earbuds: 27.85 x 20.61 x 24.7mm; Charging Case: 60 x 27 x 41.36mm Weight: 5.5 grams each, or 29.9g with the charging case

5.5 grams each, or 29.9g with the charging case Battery Life: Up to 36 hours

Up to 36 hours Range: 10m

10m Sensitivity: 90±3dB



Buy: Soul Emotion Pro $129.99

Design

First of all, I adore the look of these things. The sleek black case contains the two chunky earbuds within it, and upon opening them, you’re greeted with the unique form factor of the Soul Emotion Pro earbuds. Each bud has the word Soul inscribed upon it, a small piece juts out against the smooth design of the part that actually goes in your ear, and you can clearly see some of the microphones that help power the hybrid active noise-canceling. The heft of the earbuds isn’t going to be for everyone, and they actually sit what feels like a fair ways into your ear canal. So they’re sturdy, but not everyone is going to like the weight or how intrusive they are.

Features

These earbuds pack a fair bit of tech. Each one has multiple microphones to help power the active noise canceling, but that’s not all. The mics also allow you to switch things up and go for an audio transparency mode that makes it easier to hear everything around you even with the earbuds in. They also feature multipoint connection technology, which means you can hook them up to multiple devices and switch between them, which is great if you’re listening to music via your PC, but also need to keep an ear out for phone calls.

Then there’s the battery life. The case can charge the earbuds, and it also features super-fast wireless charging, and the case itself holds a charge too, which makes it incredibly easy to keep your earbuds full of juice. The only feature I didn’t actually like was the touch control. The placement on the end of the little nubs is fine, but it led to me occasionally activating settings by accident when putting the buds in or getting them out, and even when adjusting them for comfort’s sake.

Audio Performance

The audio performance of the Soul Emotion Pro earbuds is largely dictated by where you are. The active noise canceling is powerful enough that it made me forget about my extractor fan while cooking, despite the fact that I was standing next to it. It was also good enough on a clear day that I could only just hear the cars going past me when out for a walk. It makes whatever you’re listening to sound absurdly clear, and is especially well-suited for podcasts. However, it did falter a little when in windy conditions or when turning your head too quickly. At that point, you get a weird bass feeling in your ear that almost feels like someone’s injected air into your eardrums. It’s not pleasant, and it means that you have to settle for standard listening if the conditions outside aren’t good.

Our Verdict



Buy: Soul Emotion Pro $129.99

Overall, I do like the Soul Emotion Pro earbuds. The connection is good, they’re super easy to set up, and the sound quality is wonderful. The features it packs in are also stellar, but only when they work as intended. The big issue for a lot of people is going to be the fit of the things, and that’s a hard thing to describe accurately. However, if you don’t mind earbuds deep in your ear canal, then these earbuds offer a genuinely wonderful sound quality, with some nice quality of life features, too.

So Should You Buy Them?

If you’re someone who doesn’t mind a bit of weight, and you’re planning to use these around the house, then these are an easy recommendation. If, however, you’re looking for good running headphones and specifically want the ANC, then it’s a little harder to say that these are for you.

Pros

Great sound quality

Excellent battery life

Great noise canceling, when it works

Cons

ANC can be weirded out by wind or turning your head

Touch controls are fiddly

Score: 8/10



Buy: Soul Emotion Pro $129.99

What Are Some of the Alternatives?

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)

This one shouldn’t be a surprise, given how Apple’s 3rd generation pair of AirPods continue to be popular. Even though the fit may not appeal to everyone, the AirPods are excellent earbuds that offer exceptional clarity and quality.



Buy: Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) $149.98 (orig. $179.00) 16% OFF

Beats Studio Buds

Similar in price are the Beats Studio Buds, which deliver heart-pounding tones that bass lovers crave. They really put out some serious firepower for those who really want to focus on the music and nothing else around them.



Buy: Beats Studio Bud $119.95 (orig. $149.95) 20% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Lightweight and discreet, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 strike a balance with their audio quality. They’re neither too favorable on either side of the audio range spectrum, so they accentuate enough of the lows and highs for a more neutral range. These are great for the average music fan.



Buy: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $109.99 (orig. $149.99) 27% OFF