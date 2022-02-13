ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dolphin chooses Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl 2022

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

A Florida dolphin has predicted that the Cincinnati Bengals will win the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

The rescued creature from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium chose its winner by swimming over to the Bengals flag when asked to choose between them and Los Angeles Rams .

This year’s edition of the Super Bowl will be the 56th in the event’s history as American football fans across the world tune in for the sport’s biggest game.

Super Bowl LIV will be shown live on BBC Two and the iPlayer as well as Sky Sports.

FanSided

Joe Mixon throws Bengals’ crazy first touchdown pass in Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon just made the craziest play of Super Bowl LVI. Did anyone have that on their bingo card?!. In another characteristic slow start, Cincinnati currently trail Los Angeles 13-10 in Super Bowl LVI, but the Bengals found their way into the end zone in the second quarter.
NFL
