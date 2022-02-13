ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump called the US a 'tinderbox' and said the trucker protests in Canada would do more damage if they started here

By Yelena Dzhanova
Business Insider
 1 day ago

Supporters arrive at Parliament Hill for the Freedom Truck Convoy to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa, Canada, on January 29, 2022.

Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images

  • Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said the trucker protest in Canada would have more impact in the US.
  • "Our country, I think, is far more of a tinderbox than Canada," he said on "Fox & Friends."
  • Demonstrators have been protesting vaccine mandates since January 29.

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday suggested the "Freedom Convoy" trucker protests in Canada would be more influential if the demonstration began in the US.

"I see they have Trump signs all over the place and I'm proud that they do," Trump said during a "Fox & Friends" interview Saturday morning. "But that's what happens, you can push people so far and our country is a tinderbox too, don't kid yourself. And there are plenty of [people from] our country up there right now."

"When you look at what's happening in Canada — our country, I think, is far more of a tinderbox than Canada," he continued.

The so-called "Freedom Convoy" is made up of Canadian truckers who have been protesting vaccine mandates since late January, blocking major thoroughfares in the country as well as trade routes across the US-Canada border.  Vaccines mandates are "political overreach" and are "destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries, and livelihoods," organizers said .

Trump, last week, said the convoy was "peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far-left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates."

Since January 15 , Canada has required US truckers to present proof of full vaccination to cross the border. Unvaccinated Canadian truckers who drive to the US have to quarantine and get tested upon their return. The US imposed a similar mandate on January 22.

The truckers have so far been protesting for two weeks, and they say they won't stop until all mandates are lifted.

It's become a potentially hazardous situation, Canadian police and lawmakers say.

Some protesters have set off fireworks, according to police, and blocked roads including the busiest bridge for transporting goods between the US and Canada. Police said hundreds of tickets have been issued for offenses linked to the demonstrations, including driving on sidewalks, driving through no-truck routes, and violating red lights. A war memorial was desecrated during the protests, police said.

Last week, the mayor of Ottawa declared a state of emergency , and one lawmaker characterized the event as a " nationwide insurrection ." The city's police said they've opened dozens of criminal investigations linked to the demonstrations.

Insider's Grace Dean contributed to this report.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Deirdre Martin
1d ago

I hope they do bring their protest to the United States . These mandates are a complete fascist power overreach, and workers of all professions should be standing against them. It’s unfortunate that it needs to get to this point for our leaders to actually listen to the people they supposedly represent, but if that’s what it takes, so be it. Do not back down

John Juice
17h ago

wow, these peaceful protesters did that much harm?? ( sarcasm) guess Canadian government needs to learn that that is peaceful protesting at its finest! government Trudeau is trying to anything out to justify he tyranny. STAY STRONG EVERYONE!!🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇸🇨🇦💯🎉🎉

5.56 iLLPatriot
23h ago

This is just a start to the end of government tyranny. We were born free to make our own decisions no man made government is above the law and those people’s crimes to humanity will be brought to justice. We all need to wake up and support these truckers because the future of the world depends on what happens right here right now. Do you want to live on a leash being dictated of every choice, or do you want to be in control of your own decisions this is freedom. It is us not them who is in control of our lives.

