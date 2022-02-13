ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bengals’ Zac Taylor, Rams’ Sean McVay to Discuss Contract Extensions After Super Bowl

By Ben Pickman
Bengals coach Zac Taylor is expected to discuss a contract extension with the franchise after Super Bowl LVI, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rams coach Sean McVay is also in line for an extension this offseason.

Cincinnati hired Taylor from the Rams after the 2018 season, and he was set to enter the last year of his contract next season, per ESPN. According to ESPN, Taylor is also currently the lowest-paid coach in the NFL, at $3.75 million annually.

In his first two NFL seasons, Taylor won just six games combined, but the Bengals went 10–7 this past year, winning the AFC North and eventually the AFC championship.

They will meet the Rams Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.

McVay is 55–26 in five seasons as the Rams' coach and is leading the franchise into the second Super Bowl of his tenure. He has two years remaining on his contract, per ESPN.

On Saturday, McVay also clarified comments he made ahead of Super Bowl LVI, putting to rest any doubts about his coaching future.

“I am committed to this team and coaching,” he texted NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rumors of his disinterest had started when the 36-year-old was asked if he saw himself coaching until he’s 60. McVay said he “won't make it,” and further explained why.

“I love this so much that it’s such a passion but I also know that what I’ve seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players. I'm gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary,” McVay said on Friday, according to ESPN.

Both coaches will look to guide their team to victory in Super Bowl LVI. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

