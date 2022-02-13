ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Box Office: ‘Death on the Nile’ Sails to No. 1 as Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Hits Wrong Note

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T0d1R_0eDKwvQp00

Click here to read the full article.

Death on the Nile ” collected $12.8 million in its opening weekend. Those ticket sales wouldn’t buy enough Champagne to fill the Nile , but they are sufficient to lead domestic box office charts.

The star-studded murder mystery, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, arrived on par with expectations, which had projected a three-day tally around $11 million to $14 million from 3,280 North American theaters. But “Death on the Nile” cost a hefty $90 million to produce — not to mention the additional costs the film racked up across several pandemic-related delays — meaning it will not be smooth sailing to get out of the red.

Super Bowl weekend, usually the biggest TV event of the year, is never a busy time for moviegoing, and this Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals is no exception. That could be one of the reasons that Universal opted to open “ Marry Me ,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, simultaneously in theaters — where it earned $8 million — and on Peacock. Both “Death on the Nile” and “Marry Me” were scheduled as can’t-miss counterprogramming against the big game, but their target demographic of mainly female, adult audiences has mostly remained hesitant about going to the movies during COVID-19.

That reality helps explain why “Death on the Nile,” director Kenneth Branagh’s follow-up to the 2017 whodunit “Murder on the Orient Express,” suffered a steep decline from the original, which opened to $28.7 million and eventually earned $102 million in North America.

Branagh returned to direct “Death on the Nile,” which received mixed feedback from critics (60% on Rotten Tomatoes) and audiences (“B” CinemaScore). Adapted from Agatha Christie’s popular novel, the film follows renowned detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) as he attempts to solve a murder aboard a glamorous river cruise in Egypt. The cast includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Russell Brand and Letitia Wright.

“Super Bowl weekend is consistently down in overall business compared with other weekends, and we’re still coming off an enormous Omicron surge that peaked in mid-January.” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. He adds, “At a cost of $90 million, the movie will need strong overseas business.”

At the international box office, “Death on the Nile” brought in $20.7 million from 47 foreign markets. The movie has yet to open in China, which is currently the world’s biggest moviegoing market and, in 2017, dug up a solid $34 million for “Murder on the Orient Express.”

For similar reasons, “Marry Me” didn’t exactly find its happily ever after. The movie, starring Lopez as a musical superstar who weds a total stranger at her concert, debuted in third place with $8 million from 3,462 venues. Those initial receipts are not catastrophic considering “Marry Me” cost only $23 million to make and landed on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock on the same day as its theatrical release. However, it’s less than box office experts had predicted heading into the weekend and it likely won’t inspire Universal executives to greenlight “Marry Me 2.”

Universal Pictures did not report viewership on Peacock, where “Marry Me” was available on the premium tier, so it’s impossible to know whether the studio mitigated losses by premiering the movie day-and-date online or if the hybrid release cut into box office ticket sales. Peacock has only 9 million paid subscribers (HBO Max launched around the same time and has 73.8 million subscribers), so it may not have kept too many interested viewers at home.

At the box office, “Marry Me” should become the de facto choice through Valentine’s Day on Monday. “Audiences have embraced Jennifer Lopez in this role. She has incomparable appeal,” says Universal’s president of domestic distribution Jim Orr. “It’s going to be a feel-good romantic comedy that people want to see in theaters throughout the spring.”

Ticket buyers, 67% of whom were female, awarded it a “B+” CinemaScore. The movie has gotten so-so reviews (it holds a 62% on Rotten Tomatoes), but Variety’ s chief film critic Owen Gleiberman praised Lopez’s charm. “Once you accept the setup (I fought it for about 20 minutes), it’s easy to roll with the situations in the connect-the-dots script,” he wrote in his review .

Adds Gross, “Women, particularly older women, have been slower than others to return to moviegoing, and they are showing it again, here. The budget was reasonable, so the movie should not lose money.”

With “Marry Me” falling slightly short of expectations, last weekend’s box office champ “Jackass Forever” took the runner-up spot. Paramount’s fourth entry in the absurdist comedy franchise took in $8.05 million from 3,653 screens over the weekend, a significant-but-not-surprising 65% decline from inaugural sales. “Jackass Forever” has earned $37.4 million to date — not bad for a movie that carries a $10 million price tag.

“Marry Me” and “Death on the Nile” may have sold some moviegoers who weren’t all that interested in Super Bowl festivities, but that wasn’t the case for “Blacklight,” the umpteenth Liam Neeson action-thriller to play in theaters since the pandemic. Briarcliff Entertainment is distributing the film, which pulled in $3.6 million from 2,772 theaters. That’s a tepid result, but one that matches to Neeson’s other COVID capers like “Honest Thief” ($3.6 million debut) and “The Marksman” ($3.1 million debut).

“Blacklight” landed in fifth place behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which earned $7.1 million in its ninth weekend of release. Sony’s comic book epic has earned $759.001 million at the North American box office, putting “No Way Home” less than $1 million away from passing James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster “Avatar” ($760 million) to become the third-highest grossing domestic release in history (not adjusted for inflation).

Elsewhere, director Roland Emmerich’s disaster epic “Moonfall” collapsed in its second weekend of release. The sci-fi adventure dropped to the No. 7 spot and brought in $2.85 million from 3,446 theaters, plummeting 71% from its already-weak $10 million opening. The movie, which cost $140 million to produce, has generated a dismal $15.15 million so far.

See this weekend’s domestic box office estimates:

  1. “Death on the Nile” — $12.8 million
  2. “Jackass Forever” — $8,050 million
  3. “Marry Me” — $8 million
  4. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — $7.1 million
  5. “Blacklight” — $3.6 million
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Wedding Dress Weighed 95 Pounds — and Required Five People to Get Her Zipped In

Click here to read the full article. Classic glamour was costume designer Caroline Duncan’s goal when building the wardrobe for Jennifer Lopez, who plays global pop star Kat Valdez in “Marry Me.” In the Universal Pictures film, in theaters Feb. 11, Kat is one-half of a mega-celebrity couple and engaged to Bastian, played by singer Maluma. The two plan to get married onstage and stream their nuptials around the world while performing the titular hit single. Since the wedding dress is a centerpiece of the story, it needed to be a showstopper. Plucked from the runway of Zuhair Murad’s bridal collection,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

‘Insanity Is Subjective’: Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal Dive Deep Into Losing Themselves in Roles

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. Lady Gaga hasn’t added “movie critic” to her résumé yet — but she can’t help raving about Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest film, “The Guilty.” When she sees Gyllenhaal at our photo shoot for Actors on Actors, her praise is as effusive and passionate as fans who’ve watched her recent red-carpet run-ins might expect. “It was phenomenal,” Gaga says about Gyllenhaal’s 2021 Netflix film. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.” Gyllenhaal plays a...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Marry Me’ Review: Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson Bring Charm to a Rom-Com That’s Mildly Preposterous and Knows It

The romantic comedy as we know it has been through four phases. It was born with “It Happened One Night” (1934), and the glory of the classic romantic-comedy period (Hepburn and Tracy and so on) was the ’30s and ’40s, though it extended into the ’50s with a movie like “Pillow Talk.” The form enjoyed a cultural resurgence starting in 1989 and ’90, with the release of “When Harry Met Sally” and “Pretty Woman.” You could call that the Age of Nora Ephron, since she kind of ruled over it; the fact that that era spawned the term “rom-com” says...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Annette Bening
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Roland Emmerich
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
James Cameron
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Lopez’s sister, Lynda, retires as a news anchor to pursue ‘a once in your lifetime’ opportunity

Lynda Lopez resigns from WCBS 880 “to pursue ‘a once in your lifetime’ opportunity outside of the media and news field,” according to news director Tim Scheld. Jennifer Lopez’s news broadcaster sister, known for anchoring the midday news, might be changing career paths. Although her plans are unknown, people think there are possibilities of becoming a singer or actress.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Gets Real About Medical Issue That Led to Marc Anthony Divorce

Jennifer Lopez may be dating her former love Ben Affleck at the moment, but she was previously in a serious relationship with Marc Anthony. After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share twins Max and Emme, broke up. What went wrong? During an interview with W Magazine, Lopez explained that she suffers from panic attacks. She shared that this anxiety led her to determine that she should part ways from Anthony, whom she split from in 2011.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Highest-Waist Jeans Ever

Jennifer Lopez is reminding her Instagram followers that it's almost the weekend. In a post on Friday afternoon, she wished 192 million of her fans a "happy Friday" wearing a low-cut, long-sleeved lavender top with allover ruching and a stack of dangling antique-gold necklaces. She paired the sexy shirt with super-high-waisted jeans with wide legs, bringing even more attention to her trademark hourglass curves.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smooth Sailing#Nile River#Marry Me#Box Office#20th Century Studios#North American#Cincinnati Bengals#Universal#Rotten Tomatoes
HOLAUSA

Max, the son of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, makes his acting debut

Max, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony’s son is undoubtedly the big surprise in JLo’s new film, Marry Me. At 13 years old, Emme’s twin brother showed that he also has a talent. Max’s acting debut comes two years after his sister surprised the world by singing with her famous mom and Shakira at the Super Bowl Halftime show. Now Max seems to have found his true calling, following in the footsteps of Lopez.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Adorably Dance In The Stands At The Super Bowl — Watch

Bennifer’s in the house! The A-list couple popped up on live TV in the audience at Super Bowl LVI, and J.Lo even did a quick dance move in the moment. Of course Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are at the Super Bowl! The lovebirds popped up during the big game’s TV broadcast on NBC shortly before the end of the second half. As commentators noted the star-studded lineup of celebs in attendance at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Jen, 52, and Ben, 49, were shown from their box seats watching the Rams take on the Bengals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
China
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

George Clooney Says Ben Affleck Has ‘Been Through the Ringer,’ Deserves Another Oscar

George Clooney only has “Good Will” for Ben Affleck. Clooney, who directed Affleck in Amazon Prime Video‘s “The Tender Bar,” called the film a “real showcase” for his pal. “You know, Ben’s been through the ringer,” Clooney said to Deadline. “He’s been as high as you could get. He stood on the stage and won a couple of Oscars. He knows what it’s like to be at the top of the game, and he also has had some rough patches.” Clooney continued, “Some of them, as he has said many times, self-inflicted, but he’s a fighter, and he’s been out there, and he...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck's Girlfriend Gave Actor An Ultimatum? 'Marry Me' Actress Will Reportedly Dump Actor If He Doesn't Change

Jennifer Lopez allegedly threatened to split from Ben Affleck if he doesn't change. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised their fans when they rekindled their romance last year. Since then, the happy couple has been inseparable. In fact, there are claims that it’s only a matter of time before Affleck proposes to Lopez.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

49K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy