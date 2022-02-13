IN FOCUS// Knocked Loose @ Leeds Beckett Students' Union

UCU has announced dates for industrial action in February, affecting the University of Leeds and Leeds Trinity University, after three days of strikes at Leeds in December. This is despite LUU announcing they will not support the strikes, and many students taking a similar viewpoint, with 51% not supporting them.
Before figure skating practice, Michael Baker would ask his mom to let him out of the car before they got to the entrance of the ice rink. “He would say, ‘Mommy, why don’t you just drop me here?’” Shirley Brown, Baker’s mom, told NBC News. “And I knew exactly why he was doing it.”
A jaw-dropping piece of footage from Mexico shows a massive flock of birds mysteriously plummet to the ground with dozens of the unfortunate creatures perishing from the bizarre event. The very strange incident reportedly occurred in the city of Chihuahua last Monday morning and was captured on video by a security camera. What initially appears to be footage of a quiet street in the community quickly turns into something resembling a horror film as an enormous black cloud suddenly drops from the sky and washes over the road and nearby houses. When the proverbial dust settles, dozens of dead birds can be seen littering the sidewalk and surrounding areas as the more fortunate members of the flock fly away.
The US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has questioned why the Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been allowed to compete at the Olympics while she was banned for a similar offence. On Monday, the court of arbitration for sport (Cas) ruled 15-year-old Valieva could continue to compete at the Winter...
After spending years together in the studio working in a producer-artist capacity, Jim Roach and Dan Avidan had realized they shared an affinity for many older bands that all shared themes of big music, big guitars, and even bigger songs. During the early months of the pandemic, Jim started sending...
Dua Lipa announced on Monday (Jan. 24) that she’s postponing a pair of tour dates in Canada. “My loves, I am sorry for any inconvenience, but my shows in Montreal & Toronto are being rescheduled to July 25th & 27th,” she wrote in a Twitter message to her nine million followers. “All tickets will be honoured for the new dates. I’m sorry we have to wait a bit longer to sing and dance with each other live but I can’t wait to see you all!”
Sunflower Bean, the trio from New York, has announced the upcoming release of their first album in 3 years, Headful Of Sugar, which is due for a May 6th release. “Tomorrow is not promised, no tour is promised, no popularity is promised, no health or money is promised. Why not make what you want to make on your own terms? Why not make a record that makes you want to dance? Why not make a record that makes you want to scream?” said by Julia Cummings. The album is a response to what the world has become, a world of mundaneness where there is less and less value as the days go on. The band has also announced their spring tour which will commence at the end of this month in support of the album. Click here to buy tickets, which will go on sale this Friday.
Local indie rock outfit Secret Guest will reassemble for a Feb. 19 performance at The Royal American downtown after taking a bit of a hiatus and switching up its lineup. “We’ve been dipping the proverbial toe back in,” said frontman Brett Nash of resuming live shows. The Feb. 19 performance will feature guitarist Drew McQuiston, keyboardist Camille Rhoden, bassist Dr. Dence and drummer Michael Milam, with Asheville-based grunge rock band Powder Horns and Columbia-based post pop outfit Melon In.
There is a 24-hour sandwich shop in San Diego that is operated by a half-century-old evangelical organization many say is a cult. The Yellow Deli is a 24-hour sandwich shop and cafe devoted to healthy eating with a "Middle Earth feel" that has been operating in San Diego's North County city of Vista since Valentine's Day 2010. Another location of Yellow Deli has been open in Valley Center since 2006. Like the nearly 70 locations sited around the country, both San Diego Yellow Deli branches are owned and managed by the Twelve Tribes, an "end of days" Christian religious movement founded by former high school teacher Elbert "Gene" Spriggs (known as Yoneq by his followers) in 1972 in Chattanooga TN. Over the course of its half-century history, the organization has been known by several other names and has ignited controversy with critics labeling it a cult. Today, the Twelve Tribes has over 3,000 members with organizations all over North America, Western Europe, South America and Australia.
UK rockers REEF have revealed the raw and ripping new skater video for lupine banger ‘Wolfman’, their brand new single. Shot in Cornwall, it features Ben Grove from alternative skate group SCUM as The Wolfman, alongside other skaters such as Rosie Kliskey, a finalist in the UK Women’s Street Skateboarding Championships, and Eddie Belvedere one of the professional team at Death Skateboards.
Neighbours has been dropped by Channel 5, putting the long-running Australian soap opera's future under threat. The UK network announced on Sunday it would stop showing the programme later this year, after airing it for more than a decade. Singer and former Neighbours star Jason Donovan said the soap "changed...
As a kid, the only special days that I kept track of were Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Fridays. (That was only the Fridays during the school year when the 3 p.m. bell meant no school until Monday.) Of course, my fourth-grade teacher Miss Frumpwaggle and her colleagues at elementary school...
Dublin-based indie-pop artist Cat Dowling has released ‘All That I Can Do’ today, Feb 11th, the fourth single to be taken from her recently released album ‘Animals’ via Forever In Financial Arrears Records (FIFA Records). ‘All That I Can Do’, while a dance song, is also an intimate declaration of love.
KILLING JOKE confirms that all hope is probably lost (or at least missing) with their first new studio material in over seven years... Enter the ‘LORD of CHAOS’ EP – two brand new recordings, plus two re-workings of songs from the confrontational UK band’s last studio album, ‘Pylon’ (2015).
SHREVEPORT, La. - Centenary’s Black Student Union continues their work through Black history month with their latest event “Women in War: The Mothers of Freedom.”. This event is to focus on African American women who are not typically discussed in Black History topics and to address how African American’s are still making history today.
Prior to or upon arrival at uni, you become very well acquainted with the stereotypes associated with students across the entire country, that are always (mostly) true. With season two of HBO’s hit series, Euphoria, returning to our screens last month, it’s proven easy to associate the character types on the show with the types of people we meet daily as a uni student in Leeds.
London-based singer-songwriter AJ Wander recently released his EP, Take It All (The Works), featuring three varied versions of "Take It All" – the original, a piano version, and a stripped-down version. " Take It All " is cathartic about the collapse of a volatile and toxic relationship, Wander explains,...
(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators delivered a livestream performance of their new album, "4", in sync with its release on February 11th. The "Live At Studios 60" event saw Slash, Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris run through all 10 songs on the project, which was recorded at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile).
GOLDFRAPP have shared details of the long-awaited Felt Mountain reissue, set for release on 25 March 2022 on Mute / BMG on gold vinyl and CD, with extensive new sleeve notes by Lior Phillips and photography by Joe Dilworth and Anna Fox. Originally released by Mute in September 2000, Alison...
With their forthcoming sixth album, As I Try Not To Fall Apart due this Friday (18th February) on PIAS, White Lies have shared new album cut, "Blue Drift" and announce a limited edition gold cassette album format, limited to 300 copies and only available via the band’s store. The...
