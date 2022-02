On Wednesday, February 9th, three middle school students were walking home from school. When the three students reached Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road (near Harriet Eddy Middle School), a group of one juvenile and two adults began to assault one of the youths. The other two students tried to intervene. One was violently struck by the adult female with a stick. After they were satisfied, the group drove off in their car. The students were left alone on the sidewalk. Luckily, the incident was recorded and uploaded to social media. Subsequently, the video has now circulated all over Elk Grove.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO