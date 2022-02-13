Accused Texas school shooter to remain at state hospital

A bridge connecting Detroit and Ontario, Canada, has officially reopened, ending a nearly weeklong standoff between police and truck drivers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates required to cross the U.S.-Canadian border. Authorities cleared protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on Sunday night, allowing operations to resume. But U.S. officials are...
NEW YORK (AP) — The accounting firm that prepared former President Donald Trump’s annual financial statements says the documents, used to secure lucrative loans and burnish Trump’s image as a wealthy businessman, “should no longer be relied upon” after New York’s attorney general said they regularly misstated the value of assets.
BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was worn out after a grueling doping hearing ended with her being allowed to skate Tuesday in the women’s short program at the Beijing Olympics. The 15-year-old Valieva is the overwhelming favorite for the gold medal alongside Russian teammates Alexandra...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday declared that Wednesday will be a day of unity, as he addressed reports that a Russian invasion of his country could begin that day. The comments from the Ukrainian leader, made in an address to his nation posted on Facebook, come amid heightened tensions...
A Navy engineer pleaded guilty on Monday to trying to sell classified information on nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe pleaded guilty in a West Virginia federal court of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. As part of his plea deal, he is facing between 12.5 years and 17.5 years in prison.
London — Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the future Queen Consort of the U.K., has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the royal family said on Monday. The news came four days after Camilla's husband, heir to the British throne Prince Charles, tested positive and went into self-isolation.
Ivan Reitman, the beloved director behind comedy classics like "Stripes," "Ghostbusters" and "Twins," died over the weekend. He was 75. Reitman's son, Jason Reitman, shared the news Monday on social media, writing, "I've lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story." "He...
