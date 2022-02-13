ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

2nd crash in as many days blocks traffic at Highway 17 Bypass and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZtBF_0eDKw3IC00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Sunday morning slowed traffic on northbound Highway 17 Bypass near Socastee.

It happened about 10:10 a.m. at Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, and as of 11:25 a.m., emergency crews remained at the scene, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s online traffic- incident map. State highway patrol troopers and Horry County Fire Rescue units responded to the crash.

It’s the second crash in as many days at the intersection. A two-vehicle crash early Saturday afternoon blocked traffic and caused lengthy traffic delays at the intersection.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 5

Related
WBTW News13

Hwy 501 in Conway blocked after car crashes

CONWAY, S.C (WBTW) — The area of W. Highway 501 and Enoch Road in Conway is blocked after a vehicle crashed Monday morning, according to a social media post from Horry County Fire Rescue. One person was injured in the single-vehicle crash, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. Count on News13 […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Crews respond to deadly crash in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person is dead after a crash in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Crews responded to area of SC 177 and Leviner Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. We are still working to learn how many people are dead, and if there are any […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Socastee, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Socastee, SC
WBTW News13

Bicyclist killed in Marlboro County crash, troopers say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was killed Sunday night in Marlboro County, according to Highway Patrol. Crews responded to area of SC 177 and Leviner Road in the Wallace area around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Troopers say the driver of a truck hit a person on a bike while traveling north on Highway […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Wbtw Com#Grand Strand
WBTW News13

28-year-old Conway man killed in crash on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old Conway man was killed in a crash Thursday evening on Highway 501 near Wild Wing Boulevard, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Jackie Adams died in the crash, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said. The crash happened about 9:25 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. No additional […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina firefighter’s home destroyed in blaze

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter with the Advance Fire Department lost everything when his home erupted in flames, according to the fire department. At about 9:40 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of McDaniel Road at the home of auxiliary Advance Fire Department firefighter William MacDonald. MacDonald’s son […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Robeson County deputies look for person who entered unlocked cars in church parking lot

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — When some Robeson County church-goers returned to their cars after services on Sunday, they made an unwelcome discovery. According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, someone went from car to car in the church parking lot checking for unlocked doors. Now, deputies are hoping someone will recognize the person, who […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Water line break causes Darlington High e-learning day

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington High School and the Darlington County School District’s administrative office were without water Monday after a break in the city water line, according to a social media post from the district. Due to the “significant time to repair,” the high school was moving to an e-learning day, according to […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy