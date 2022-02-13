2nd crash in as many days blocks traffic at Highway 17 Bypass and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Sunday morning slowed traffic on northbound Highway 17 Bypass near Socastee.

It happened about 10:10 a.m. at Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, and as of 11:25 a.m., emergency crews remained at the scene, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s online traffic- incident map. State highway patrol troopers and Horry County Fire Rescue units responded to the crash.

It’s the second crash in as many days at the intersection. A two-vehicle crash early Saturday afternoon blocked traffic and caused lengthy traffic delays at the intersection.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.

💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.