Pac-12 basketball: Top storylines entering the stretch run, from NCAA bids to Pac-12 seeds and Player/Coach of the Year candidates

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Jordyn Jenkins, So., F, USC (Kent, Wash.)» 3 G, 22.7 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 1.0 SPG, .514 FG%, .861 FT%. Averaged a double-double of 22.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in three games last week.Posted career highs of 29 points and 15 rebounds on Friday at Washington.Followed that up with a second consecutive double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds on Sunday at Washington State.Started the week with 21 points on Wednesday at Utah.Has scored in double figures in 14 straight games and now has six career double-doubles (all this season).First career Pac-12 Player of the Week award and USC’s 50th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Mael Gilles, ASU; Mya Hollingshed, COLO; Lexie Hull, STAN; Krystal Leger-Walker, WSU; Leilani McIntosh, CAL; Kennady McQueen, UTAH; Charisma Osborne, UCLA; Te-Hina Paopao, ORE; Cate Reese, ARIZ; Lauren Schwartz, WASH; Talia von Oelhoffen, OSU.
